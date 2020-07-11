Arthur E. Fuller 1940 - 2020
NEWPORT - Arthur E. Fuller, 79, of Platform Road, died on July 9, 2020, at his home, following a long illness.
Mr. Fuller was born on November 2, 1940, in Herkimer, a son of the late Arthur and Arlene (Keeler) Fuller. He received his education at West Canada Valley Central Schools. On September 17, 1960, Art was united in marriage with the former Linda M. Irving at the First Baptist Church of Newport. In his early years, he worked at the former Northern Lumber in Poland and was employed at Union Tools, Frankfort, for over 30 years. Art also operated his own business, Fuller Custom Sawing, for several years.
He will be remembered as a hard-working man and especially enjoyed operating his saw mill. Memorable pastimes include snowmobiling, camping, hunting and all types of mechanical work. Art was a member of the West Canada Creek Association.
Survivors besides his devoted wife of nearly 60 years, Linda, include four sons, Scott (Tina) Fuller, Robert Fuller and Rodney (Lori) Fuller, all of Newport and Steven (Diane) Fulle,r of Fairfield; 11 grandchildren, Jenn (Chris), Corey (Natashia), Aaron (Meg) Christoper (Judy), Anna-Leigh, Justin (Danielle), Kyle, Chelsea (Jordan), Jimmy, Shelby (Mike) and Rebecca Lynn (Grant); eight great-grandchildren, Chase, Payton, Caleb, Carter, Olivia, Ava, Cole and Madelyn; two brothers-in-law, Jim (Evelyn) Irving and Skip Yaworski; one sister-in-law, Sandra Gillette; and several nieces, nephews and cousins, including special nieces, Rachael and Lisa and special nephews, Todd, Shane and Eric. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his only sister, Edith Merwin; and a sister-in-law, Joanne Yaworski.
A graveside service will be held at Middleville Rural Cemetery, on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., with Mr. Richard Asaro officiating. There are no calling hours and arrangements are entrusted to Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport.
The Fuller family extends sincere thanks for the compassionate care provided by Hospice especially acknowledging Judy and Melissa.
Please consider memorials to the First Baptist Church of Newport, P. O. Box 516, Newport, NY 13416 or Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., New Hartford, NY 13413.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com
