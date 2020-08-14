Avis Evelyn (Conover) Byrda 1928 - 2020
Operated Byrda Family Farm
TOWN OF COLUMBIA, NY - Evelyn (Conover) Byrda, age 91, of House Road, town of Columbia, Richfield Springs, NY, entered the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ peacefully on Thursday morning, August 13, 2020. She joined her husband and her "Dollee", Steven, in Heaven when her passing occurred in her home, which was also the former Byrda Farm and which she always referred to as her "Garden of Eden".
She was born in Newark, NJ, on Christmas Day, 1928, daughter of the late Frank E. and Wilma M. (Creutter) Conover and educated in Ilion schools and graduated from Ilion High School, Class of 1946. Avis and the remaining class members were proud to have a 70th year reunion put together by Cindy. On July 25, 1953, Avis joined in Holy Matrimony with Steven Byrda in Sts. Peter and Paul Church, East Herkimer; a loving, blessed and devoted union of 56 years until the passing of Mr. Byrda in 2009. For numerous years, Mr. and Mrs. Byrda owned and operated the Byrda Family Dairy Farm, in the town of Columbia, until 1972, when they began crop farming. She was formerly employed by Remington Rand.
Avis was a crossword puzzle queen and loved playing rummy. She collected decks of cards. She was a member of the Herkimer Christian Women's Club, which she attended for more than two decades.
Survivors include her loving friends who were considered her family, David and Cindy Rose, of Cedarville and their children, Eric and Nicole Rose and Caleb, Melissa and Dwight Wright, and Alex and Brittany Kuhl and their son, Josiah. Also surviving are her many friends and neighbors that she absolutely cherished. A special thanks to her dedicated caregivers throughout her years of needed care, Cindy, Jennifer, Cheryl, Donna, Jody and Lea; and her former caregivers, Katelyn, Mavis, Julie, Barb, Dawn, Melissa, Brittany and Nicole.
Avis loved Her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and would always tell whom she spoke with, "that you can't get to Heaven without Jesus". She enjoyed going out to eat, especially to the Chinese buffet and her Saturday morning trips to McDonald's. Memories of these times will never be forgotten. She knew the blessings of those who cared for her, she took a great interest in those who did. She was such an important part of their lives and she knew how blessed she was to have their enduring love and care. Avis had a glowing faith in her heart, a virtue that was seen in her many kind acts that are now tucked away in the hearts of those who loved her.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service of Avis E. Byrda, commencing at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from Richfield Springs Bible Church, 17 Church St., Richfield Springs, NY. Pastor David Tosi will be officiating. Relatives and friends may pay their respects at the church from 2-3 p.m., prior to her funeral service. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines as you join us in our Celebration of Avis' Life. Final interment will take place privately in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, town of Herkimer.
Kindly consider and send memorial offerings in her name to Herkimer County Humane Society or to Richfield Springs Bible Church.
A special thank you to Melissa from Hospice Care, Inc., for her care and compassion offered during this difficult time.
.