Barbara A. Windecker 1928 - 2019
FAIRFIELD - Barbara A. Windecker, 90, formerly of Academy Walk, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2019 at Valley Health Services, Herkimer, with her daughter by her side.
Mrs. Windecker was born on November 16, 1928 in Ilion, a daughter of the late Martin and Florence (Ford) Snedeker. She received her early education at Annunciation Catholic School in Ilion and graduated from West Canada Valley Central School. On April 15, 1950, she was united in marriage with Bruce C. Windecker at Annunciation Church, Ilion. In 1962, Barbara became Postmaster of Fairfield and operated the office from her home until retiring in 1990. Barbara and Bruce enjoyed bowling in co-ed leagues and their trips to the Turning Stone Casino. He preceded her in death on July 19, 2016.
She was a member of both the former Fairfield Community Club and Home Bureau. Mrs. Windecker was also a member of St. John's Church, Newport.
Survivors include a son, Dana (Sandra) Windecker, of Fairfield; a daughter, Donna (Philip) Shannon, also of Fairfield; a daughter-in-law, Elsie Windecker, of Ilion; three sisters, Mary Aeshe, of Johnstown, Carlynn Kennedy, of FL and Eileen Looman, of Herkimer; eight grandchildren, Willard (Kam) and Steven (Stephanie) Windecker, Heidi Coloney, Michael (Paula) Shannon, Heather Shannon (Chad Darling), Katie (Michael) Scott and Bethany and Dale Windecker, Jr.; sixteen great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Barbara was predeceased by a son, Dale Windecker; five brothers, Richard, Robert, Raymond, Edward and Guy Snedeker; and four sisters, Bertha Sokolowski, Agnes Hageman, Gertrude Salsburg and Donna Okusko.
The Windecker family extends their sincere appreciation for the compassionate care provided by the staff at Valley Health Services.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John's Church, Newport, on Monday at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Donald Czelusniak officiating. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Newport. Calling hours at the Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport, are Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.
Please consider memorials to Middleville Volunteer Fire Department or St. John's Church Restoration Fund. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019