|
|
Barbara Ann "Barb" (Fike) Gilbert 1938 - 2019
Lifelong Mohawk Valley Resident
HERKIMER, NY - Barbara Ann "Barb" (Fike) Gilbert, 81, joined her husband, Jim, of over fifty years, in Heaven on Friday, May 24, 2019, at The Grand Nursing and Rehab, Ilion.
Barb was born on December 17, 1938 in Mohawk, the daughter of the late
Gordon and Arlene (Reynolds) Fike and was a graduate of Mohawk High
School.
Her marriage to Jim Gilbert took place on July 31, 1965 in Pennsylvania. The couple settled in Herkimer where they lived together for their entire marriage. They celebrated their 50th anniversary with over a hundred friends and family at the Herkimer VFW, before Jim passed, on November 12, 2015.
Barb was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. She also did childcare in her home for much of her life. Raising and taking care of children and especially her family, was important to her. She was also an avid reader, enjoyed knitting and ceramics, sang in her church choir and was a huge sports fan. Barb loved camping, swimming and being outdoors.
Mrs. Gilbert was of the Catholic faith.
Survivors include her beloved family: three daughters, Traci Randall and husband, Fred, of Mohawk, Tammy Bowman, of Herkimer and Nancy Nabinger, of Ilion; four sons, James T. Gilbert, of Niskayuna, NY, Robert A. Hitchcock, Jr., of Herkimer, Keith Hitchcock, of Groton, CT and Jerry Hitchcock, of Rome; two brothers, William Fike and his wife, Linda, of Herkimer and Francis Fike and his wife, Ellen, of Bolivia, NC; and a sister, Carol Crisino, of Mohawk. Barbara is also survived by eighteen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a grandson, Jonathan Nabinger; her sisters, Rose "Pat" Currie and Beverly McKinney; and her brother, Gordon Fike.
Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations, 7507 State Route 5 (town of Manheim), between Little Falls and St. Johnsville, 315-508-5131, has been entrusted with Barbara's funeral arrangements. Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects and offer condolences to the family at calling hours at the funeral home on Monday, May 27, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. There will be a Prayer Service following calling hours on Monday at 6 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will take place, at a later date, in Mohawk Cemetery at the convenience of her family.
Kindly consider contributing to our veterans at the Herkimer VFW Post #4915, 131 Mohawk St., Herkimer, NY 13350, in Barb's loving memory.
Heartfelt gratitude is extended to the entire staff at The Grand Nursing and Rehab for their kindness, compassion and professionalism throughout Barb's stay.
Visit www.mohawkvalleyfunerals.com to offer a note of condolence to the family or light an online candle.
Published in Times Telegram from May 24 to May 25, 2019