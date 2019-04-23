|
|
Barbara Durgee 1935 - 2019
ILION - Barbara Durgee, 83, formerly of Ilion, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 4, 2019.
Barbara was born on March 26, 1935, in Ilion; she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Helen Smith.
In 1981, Barbara received her nursing degree from the Otsego Area School of Practical Nursing in Oneonta, NY. Soon after, she began her career in nursing at Fox Hospital and retired from Port St. Lucie, FL, Nursing Restorative Care in 2013.
She is the loving mother of Susan McCarthy, Sharon Fry, Victoria Aquaro, Laurel Gyes and Bethany Przestrzelski; proud grandmother of Justin Durgee, Jessica, Trisha and Kayla Fry, Aaron and Emily Gyes, Nadine Przestrzelski, Kaitlyn and Kyle Salmons; and loving great-grandmother to Dylan and Luke Durgee, Chatham Przestrzelski and Luna Gyes. She is also survived by her loving brothers, Bob and Jim Smith; a sister, Deborah Smith-Becker; as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her loving husband and daughter, Keith and Bethany Przestrzelski; brother, Nicholas Smith; and two sisters, Pat Smith McAndrew and Joanne Smith Windsor. We will always remember her acts of love, kindness and her wonderful sense of humor.
A Memorial Mass for Barbara will be held on Saturday, May 4 at 10:30 a.m. at The Church of The Annunciation in Ilion; Fr. Paul Catena will officiate. Interment will follow in the St. Agnes Cemetery in N. Ilion. Following the interment. a Celebration of Life will be held at the Ilion Elks Lodge.
To send an online condolence, please go to www.whiter-hendrix.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019