Barbara E. Morse 1933 - 2019
MOHAWK - Barbara E. Morse, age 86, passed away peacefully on Friday evening December 13, 2019 in Faxton-Saint Luke's Medical Center, New Hartford. She had the comfort of her loving family by her side.
Barbara was born on September 26, 1933, in Mohawk, daughter of the late Lyle, Sr. and Ethel Markley Brown. A lifelong Mohawk resident, she was a graduate of Mohawk High School with the Class of 1951. On July 31, 1954, she was united in marriage to Karl F. Morse in the Mohawk United Methodist Church. Together they shared a loving and devoted union of 63 years, until his passing on December 23, 2017. For many years, Barbara worked as a bookkeeper for Woods Tire Dealership in Herkimer. She retired in 1991. Mrs. Morse had a strong belief in God and was a member of the Mohawk United Methodist Church, where she volunteered with the Ever Readies group. Barbara will always be remembered as a caring, gracious and giving lady. She will be sadly missed by her many friends and family, especially her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving her are three sons, Jeffrey Morse and his wife, Gloria, of Taberg, Scott Morse, of Mohawk, Craig Morse and his wife, Kim, of Ilion; 11 grandchildren, Michael, Alex, Melissa, Bradley, Erik, Adam, Andrew, Jamie, Cheryl, Aaron and Tina; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her parents and husband, Karl, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Lyle, Richard and Lester Brown; three sisters, Sally Baum, Laura Baty and Gertrude "Trudy" Gerhardt.
The family will be present in Fenner Funeral Home Inc., 115 Court Street, Herkimer to receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow immediately after, at 4:00 p.m., in the funeral home, with Bishop Dan Herzog officiating.
Interment will take place later next spring in Mohawk Cemetery, at a time to be announced.
Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to the Herkimer County Humane Society or the Masonic Care Community. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in Times Telegram from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019