Barbara L. Sanders 1928 - 2020

STEENS, MS - Barbara L. Sanders, age 92, of Steens, MS, passed away August 5, 2020, at Aurora Health & Rehab.

Mrs. Sanders was born January 17, 1928, in Herkimer, to the late Vensel and Helen Bellinger Grubner. She was a graduate of Herkimer High School and moved to Steens, MS, in 1975. She was a member of the Lone Oak Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis A. "Alston" Sanders; brothers, Paul F. Grubner, John B. "Jack" Grubner, Warren J. Grubner and Vincent L. Grubner; and sister, Grace H. McGuire.

Survivors include nieces, nephews and cousins. She wanted to especially thank her nephew, Paul McGuire, of Utica; and special family, Sheila Estes, of Columbus, MS and Drew Estes, of Atlanta, GA.

Graveside services will be Sunday, August 9, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Lone Oak Church of Christ Cemetery with Tim Gentle officiating.

Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory, 903 College St. location, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Lone Oak Church of Christ, 1881 Lone Oak Rd., Steens, MS, 39766.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store