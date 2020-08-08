1/1
Barbara L. Sanders
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara L. Sanders 1928 - 2020
STEENS, MS - Barbara L. Sanders, age 92, of Steens, MS, passed away August 5, 2020, at Aurora Health & Rehab.
Mrs. Sanders was born January 17, 1928, in Herkimer, to the late Vensel and Helen Bellinger Grubner. She was a graduate of Herkimer High School and moved to Steens, MS, in 1975. She was a member of the Lone Oak Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis A. "Alston" Sanders; brothers, Paul F. Grubner, John B. "Jack" Grubner, Warren J. Grubner and Vincent L. Grubner; and sister, Grace H. McGuire.
Survivors include nieces, nephews and cousins. She wanted to especially thank her nephew, Paul McGuire, of Utica; and special family, Sheila Estes, of Columbus, MS and Drew Estes, of Atlanta, GA.
Graveside services will be Sunday, August 9, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Lone Oak Church of Christ Cemetery with Tim Gentle officiating.
Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory, 903 College St. location, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Lone Oak Church of Christ, 1881 Lone Oak Rd., Steens, MS, 39766.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Telegram from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Lone Oak Church of Christ Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory - College Street - Columbus
903 College Street
Columbus, MS 39701
662.328.2354
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory - College Street - Columbus

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved