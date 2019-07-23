Home

Barbara Lee Lowell Obituary
Barbara Lee Lowell 1945 - 2019
LITTLE FALLS - Barbara Lee Lowell, age 73, beloved wife of Donald C. Lowell, passed away on Sunday evening, July 21, 2019.
She was born, raised and educated in Ilion and was the daughter of the late Leland and Martha Reilly Armstrong. For a number of years, she and her husband resided in Virginia before returning to Little Falls in 2013.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Donald; two daughters, Sheryl McCumber and husband, Stephen and Deborah Kimball and husband, George, all of Frankfort; two sons, Russell Elthorp, Sr., of Brookfield and Kevin Elthorp and wife, Trista, of Stratford; a brother, Richard Armstrong and wife, Cindy, of Ilion; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
At Mrs. Lowell's request, funeral services will be private and at the convenience of her family.
Memorial donations may be made to the Herkimer County Humane Society, PO Box 73, Mohawk, New York, 13407. Envelopes will be available at Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., 115 Court Street, Herkimer.
Published in Times Telegram from July 23 to July 24, 2019
