Beatrice A. Snyder 1958 - 2019

MOHAWK - Beatrice A. (Herringshaw) Snyder, age 60, whose family resides on Oregon Road, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Cicero, New York, on Monday, April 22, 2019.

Beatrice was born on November 26, 1958, in Little Falls, New York, a daughter to the late Fredrick H. and Beatrice E. (Guyer) Herringshaw. She was raised in Mohawk and went to Owen D. Young School, where she graduated from in 1977. She, at one time, worked with Duofold, Ilion, until she became a stay at home mom in 1992. In 1983, she married LeRoy E. Snyder. She liked to crochet and read books.

Surviving her are three sons, LeRoy E. Snyder and his fiancée, Amanda, of Little Falls, Wayne Snyder and his wife, Virginia, of Mohawk, and James Snyder, of Mohawk; her daughter, JoAnna Bevers, of Mohawk; and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her brothers, Stanley Herringshaw and his wife, Val, of Mohawk, and Brian Herringshaw, of Mohawk; and sisters, Lelia King, of Talala, Oklahoma, and Lorraine Brown and her husband, Tom, of Cicero, New York.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Snyder; her oldest sister, Donna Humphrey; her older brother, Fredrick H. Herringshaw; and her twin sister, Elnora Brado.

A graveside funeral service for Beatrice will be held at the Salisbury Rural Cemetery on Saturday, May 11th, 2019, at 11:30 AM.

Her family has planned arrangements with the Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 North Washington Street in Herkimer, New York, Funeral Directors Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, (315) 866-1011.

An online page of remembrance has been established at www.eneafamily.com in honor of Beatrice A. Snyder. Published in Times Telegram from May 5 to May 6, 2019