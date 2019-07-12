Home

MELBOURNE - Beatrice Francisco, originally from the Bronx, NY, then Upstate Little Falls, NY, then Sebring, FL, passed, peacefully with her family by her side, on Friday, June 28, 2019 in Melbourne, FL, after a brief illness.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of over sixty years, Lawrence R. Francisco.
Betty lived a long and full life of 89 years, during which time she enjoyed careers in dentistry, cosmetology and real estate. Her passions included drawing, painting, arts and crafts and she enjoyed sharing her artistic talents with others. Her love was her family, friends and many acquaintances she made living and sharing a joy filled life.
Betty is survived by her three sons, Curt and his wife, Terri, Glen and his wife, Nedra and Dean and his wife, Sheila. She was a loving Grammie to twelve grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Glenbrooke at Palm Bay, care of the Betty Francisco Art Center, 815 Briar Creek Blvd., Palm Bay, FL 32905, are appreciated.
Published in Times Telegram from July 12 to July 13, 2019
