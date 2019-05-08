Bernard N. "Bernie" Blask 1931 - 2019

HERKIMER - Bernard N. "Bernie" Blask, 87, of Herkimer, passed away, Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Little Falls Hospital, with his loving family by his side.

He was born, May 29, 1931, the seventh and youngest child of Mary and Paul Blask, Sr. Born and raised in Middleville, NY, Dad graduated from Middleville High, where he excelled in sports and drama. Dad used to say he graduated from the "School of Hard Knocks" and his first boss was "Manual Labor" and it is true that his work ethic was epic. He worked as a dairy man, in tanneries and for the former Mohawk Data Sciences/Momentum.

He was a longtime member of the E.W. Corey Hose Company, rising to the rank of Assistant Chief. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard and longtime Falcon and former president and proprietor of Herkimer's Polish Club.

Dad was a sports guy, a lifelong Dodgers fan, who excelled in basketball and baseball. He played semi-pro baseball and spoke of striking out Bob Feller. Dad's talents, combined with those of his brother, Maynard, were the stuff of local legend. The Blask brothers were a baseball force to be reckoned with. Later, Dad played and coached fast and slow pitch softball.

Dad loved nature: fishing, hiking, exploring, hunting and camping. He loved the Adirondacks and aspired to be a forest ranger. Instead, he was our own Adirondack Guide.

Dad loved animals, had a great sense of humor and an infectious laugh. He was so much fun to be around and included everyone. He was a good friend and friends meant the world to him. Many recall his laughter-filled Wednesday night card games.

Dad loved family. He married Mom, the late Karen Ashley Blask, on April 25, 1959 and together they raised five children. He was the bearer of treats, piggyback rides and bedtime stories, long talks, riding in the back of his truck, big hugs and "Dad dates"; so many memories. How do you sum them up? You can't.

Dad's wonderful spirit lives on in the family he loved and who love him so much. He is survived by his children, Cheryl, Tim (Cindy), Brenda (David Lewis), David (Kerry) and Kathleen (Jeff Gegler); his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his brother, Maynard Blask; his sister-in-law, Eileen Trzpuc; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Welcoming Dad to Heaven are Mom, his parents, brothers and sisters, Vincent, Anthony, Paul, Jr., Irene (Rene) and Pauline (Plink). What a fantastic reunion!

His funeral will be held, Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at Sts. Anthony and Joseph Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Quy Vo, Pastor. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Newport. There are no calling hours.

His funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Petykiewicz, Iocovozzi & Burns Funeral Home, Herkimer.

Special thanks to the Alpine staff, ER nurse Dawn and staff of Third Floor East at Bassett Little Falls, especially Sarah Null, FNP.

Donations may be made to The Adirondack Council. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Bernie's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com. Published in Times Telegram from May 8 to May 9, 2019