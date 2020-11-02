Bessie J. Lasher 1922 - 2020
FORT PLAIN - Mrs. Bessie J. Lasher, 98, of Northern Terrace, Fort Plain, NY, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at her daughter's home in Little Falls, NY.
Born on August 27, 1922, in Burtonville, NY, she was the daughter of the late Donald Tabor and Gertrude Relyea Tabor. She was a graduate of Owen D. Young School, Class of 1940 and was a lifetime area resident.
When she retired from work, she attended BOCES, Johnstown and got her Certificate of Completion for a Home Health Aide on December 17, 1987. She then went to work for the Office of the Aging as an Outreach Worker.
Mrs. Lasher was a member of the former Universalist Church of the Messiagh of Fort Plain, which her late grandfather, the Rev. Manly Tabor, was the former Pastor. She was, at one time, Superintendent of the Fords Bush Sunday School, a branch of the Fort Plain Universalist Church and which was held in the Universalist Church in Fords Bush.
She was a Past Noble Grand and over 30 year member of Three Links Rebekah Lodge #235 of Little Falls, IOOF, of which she served 2 terms as Noble Grand, also a former member of the Herkimer County Past Noble Grands Association. She was also Past Lady President of the Patriarch Militants, IOOF and Past Oracle of the Royal Neighbors of America of Little Falls, of which she was still a member for over 50 years. She was a former member of the Fort Plain Nelliston Senior Citizens Group. She belonged to the St. Johnsville Senior Citizen Saints. She had also been a member and President of Board of Directors of the Fort Plain Senior Center, Inc. and she volunteered there for many years. She enjoyed dancing, sewing, crafts, playing cards, crocheting and jigsaw puzzles. She and Melvin enjoyed over thirty years of riding their snowmobiles and motorcycle and the Saturday night card games with their friends, prior to his passing.
She was twice married; first to Leland W. Lasher, they were the parents of four children. She later married Melvin R. Lasher and they became the parents of three children.
Both husbands predeceased her. Mrs. Lasher was also predeceased by her brothers, Rexford, Howard, Melvin and Frank Tabor; sister, Isabella "Beldora" Richards; son-in-law, Allen Warner.
Mrs. Lasher is survived by her seven children, Eileen Lasher Warner, James Lee Lasher, Sr., Melanie Lasher Hart, Merry Ellen Gaughan, Kevin A. Lasher and Dana, Timothy Lasher and Leiani, Dodie Lynn Pattavina; 19 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Chapel of Gray-Houghtaling & Smith Funeral Home, 34 Center Street, Fort Plain, NY. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, November 6 from 4:00-7:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Fort Plain Cemetery.
Contributions in memory of Mrs. Bessie J. Lasher may be made to the charity of one's choice
