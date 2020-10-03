Betsy Voorhees 1933 - 2020

HERKIMER - Betsy Voorhees, age 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, September 30, 2020 in The Grand Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Ilion. She had the comfort and support of her loving family at her side.

Betsy was born on February 2, 1933, in Forrest Hills, MA, daughter of Earl J. and Gladys Buhlman Ross. She was a graduate of Roslindale High School, Roslindale, MA and also attended Beacon Hill School of Religion, Boston. She came to West Winfield in 1959 and moved to Herkimer in 1965. She took computer courses at Herkimer County Community College.

Betsy first worked for the Duofold Company, Mohawk, as a knitter. She later went on to work for Herkimer County Department of Social Services as a secretary. She retired in 1998 after fourteen years of dedicated service.

Betsy was first married to Herbert Perkins and on August 7, 1982 she was united in marriage to Joel V. Voorhees in Herkimer. They shared a loving and devoted union of twenty years until his passing on September 27, 2002.

Mrs. Voorhees had a strong faith in God and was a member of the Middleville United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Newport United Methodist Women and also the County Red Hat Society. She was actively involved in environmental issues. She was active in political issues and campaigns. She was a member of The Kuyahoora Historical Society and the Herkimer County Historical Society. She was also editor for the Herkimer site on the Herkimer-Montgomery County Rootsweb page for many years.

Her hobby was working on the family tree and finding ancestors and relatives using the computer.

To those who knew her, they will never forget a caring, loving, religious and compassionate lady. She loved her family and they loved her in return, especially her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be truly missed.

Surviving her are her son, Mark Perkins, of Herkimer; two daughters, Diane Perkins and her companion, Mike Patchen, of Mexico, NY and Debora Brunner, of Herkimer; four stepchildren, Joel Voorhees, Francis Voorhees, Dennis Voorhees and Robert Voorhees; three grandchildren, Allyson Patchen, Wayne Brunner and Duane Briggs; four great-grandchildren, Phoenix and Brody Longway and their father, Kevin Longway and Hunter Fritschi and Ameila Patchen; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents and husband, Joel, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sarah Perkins Longway; three brothers, Earl K. Ross, Kenneth Ross and Donald Ross; and one sister, Marjorie Veno.

Calling hours for Mrs. Voorhees will be on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. in Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., 115 Court Street, Herkimer. A funeral service will follow immediately after in the funeral home with The Reverend Mark Hediger, Pastor of the Middleville United Methodist Church officiating. Interment will be in Middleville Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to the Middleville United Methodist Church.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff of The Grand SNF and Rehabilitation for the care and compassion shown to Mrs. Voorhees.



