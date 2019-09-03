|
Betty Jean Allen 1937 - 2019
STRATFORD - Mrs. Betty Jean Allen, 82, of 135 Allen Road, Stratford, passed away on Monday, September 2nd, 2019, at her residence after a brief illness.
Betty was born on April 5, 1937, on Barnes Road, town of Salisbury, the daughter of Graham and Hazel (Burdick) Daley and was educated in Stratford schools. After raising her family, she continued her education at BOCES, attending and being certified in the program for Headstart.
Betty was united in marriage to Kenneth R. Allen, Sr. on July 30th, 1953 in Caroga Lake, New York. Mr. Allen predeceased her on December 29, 2016, having celebrated 63 years of marriage.
She retired from the Dolgeville Central School District, as a longtime bus driver and teaching assistant for the Headstart Program. She was also employed by the former Daniel Green Shoe Company and Leda Shoe Company, both of Dolgeville.
Betty was a faithful Christian and devoted her life to Jesus and her family. She was the unselfish mother of ten children. She was a very active church member for most of her life, serving as a Sunday School teacher, Missions Coordinator, teen outreach leader and member of the Salisbury Full Gospel Assembly of God.
Her special talent was in cooking, crocheting, crafting and she was a talented painter. She was also blessed with a beautiful voice and enjoyed singing, especially with her family. She made all of the holidays special for everyone.
Betty is survived by her nine children and their spouses, Mark Allen, Sr., Sharon and George Comstock, Brian and Debra Allen, Kenneth and Dawn Allen, Jr., April and James Comstock, Bradley and Sandra Allen, Scott Allen and his companion, Laura Borneke, Wade Allen and his companion, Teresa Sullivan, Wayne and Elaine Allen; and son-in-law, Daniel Sheehan, Sr.; her grandchildren, Daniel Sheehan, Jr., Mark Allen, Jr., Travis Allen, Georgette Jodway, April Jenison, Letisha Allcorn, Aris Bird, Lora Bornemann, Kenneth Allen, III, Jena Haas, Olivia Allen, Crystal Comstock, Joshua Comstock, Caleb Comstock, Ethan Comstock, Brook Lamphere, Blair Cromling, Bradley Allen, Jr., Angela Allen, Nicole Allen, Matthew Allen, Cami Allen, Mackenzie Allen, Parker Allen, and Holly Allen; twenty great-grandchildren; a sister, Janice Aird; a brother, Bruce Daley; and former daughter-in-law, Christine Allen. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Kenneth; a daughter, Barbara Sheehan; and her brothers, Robert Daley, Sr. and Graham Daley, Jr.
Her family and friends will miss her beautiful smile and loving ways.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 5th, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Full Gospel Assembly of God Church in Salisbury Center. The service will be officiated by Rev. Robert Brent and her son, Kenneth Allen. Burial will follow in Stratford Cemetery. Calling hours are on Wednesday (today) from 4-7 PM at the Miller-Plonka Funeral Home, 30 Wolf Street, Dolgeville, NY.
The family would like to thank Mountain Valley Hospice of Gloversville, NY and all the family caregivers, special friends and family that made her last days special.
Her arrangements and services are entrusted to Brian A. Roberts of the Roberts Funeral Home in association with the Miller- Plonka Funeral Home.
Published in Times Telegram from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019