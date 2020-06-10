Betty Lou (Sprague) Whittemore 1924 - 2020
ONEONTA - Betty Lou (Sprague) Whittemore, 96, died June 8, 2020 at A.O. Fox Nursing Home, where she has lived since February 2016.
She was born in Ilion, NY, on March 8, 1924, the daughter of Clarence and Jennie (Wilcox) Sprague. She was the youngest of five children. She graduated from Ilion High School in 1941 and the Utica School of Commerce in 1942.
Betty Lou married her high school sweetheart, Robert Whittemore, on July 24, 1943, in Savannah, GA, where he served in the Army. They had four children.
Betty worked, many years, in the advertising department at the Oneonta Daily Star and also worked at the Palladium Times, Oswego, NY. She retired in 1992 as secretary of the First United Methodist Church, Oneonta.
Betty Lou's family was the most important thing in her life and she loved each member dearly. She also enjoyed playing cards with her card club friends and her good friends at Nader Towers. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's sporting events and other activities. She was a member of the Otego United Methodist Church, where she served on the Pastor Parish Relations committee. Church was a big part of Betty's life, no matter where she lived.
Betty Lou is survived by her son, Brian (Jan Best) Whittemore, Remer, MN; daughters, Barbara (Joe) Stanton, Otego and Bethany (Terry) Vargason, Meridian, ID; grandchildren, Erik (Amy) Whittemore, Marietta, GA, Ian (Amy) Whittemore, Bradenton, FL, Lori (Matt) Mannina, Otego, Kevin (Wende Ebberts) Stanton, Otego, Kyle (Caroline) Vargason, Boise, ID and Derrick (Chelsea) Vargason, Warren, OR; great-grandchildren, Ashley (Ryan Martini) Mannina, Otego, Sarah (Joe) Stento, West Oneonta, Kylee Stanton, NC, Alex and Emily Whittemore, GA, Nate and Abby Whittemore, FL, Austin Vargason, ID, Maeve and Mila Vargason, OR; and great-great-granddaughter, Adelyn Martini, Otego. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Betty Lou was predeceased by her husband, Bob; her son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Charlene Whittemore; two sisters, Joan (Ronald) Ward and Edith (George) Graves; two brothers, Chuck (Helen) Sprague and Dick (Marge) Sprague; and her brother-in-law, Harold (Edna) Whittemore.
Mom was a loving, caring and always supportive mother. She was very special to all of us and we will miss her more than words can say.
We wish to thank the many caring people at Fox Nursing Home for taking such great care of our mother. A very special thank you to Bob and Lucy Ingalls for the many rides to church and for the weekly visits to the nursing home. She always looked forward to seeing you. We so appreciate you. Also, a tremendous thank you to Mom's great niece, Heida Armao, for the loving and special care you gave Mom in the nursing home. There was never a dull moment with Heidi around and Mom enjoyed your visits so very much. We also want to thank Carol Thayer for her weekly visits to Mom.
A Memorial Service will be held when it is safe and responsible to do so due to the coronavirus. Burial will be in the Otego Evergreen Cemetery, Otego, NY at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent in Betty's name to the A.O. Fox Nursing Home Activities Fund, 1 Norton Ave., Oneonta, NY 13820 or the Otego United Methodist Church, PO Box 288, Otego, NY 13825.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St., Oneonta, NY.
For the online guestbook, visit, www.lhpfuneralhome.com.
ONEONTA - Betty Lou (Sprague) Whittemore, 96, died June 8, 2020 at A.O. Fox Nursing Home, where she has lived since February 2016.
She was born in Ilion, NY, on March 8, 1924, the daughter of Clarence and Jennie (Wilcox) Sprague. She was the youngest of five children. She graduated from Ilion High School in 1941 and the Utica School of Commerce in 1942.
Betty Lou married her high school sweetheart, Robert Whittemore, on July 24, 1943, in Savannah, GA, where he served in the Army. They had four children.
Betty worked, many years, in the advertising department at the Oneonta Daily Star and also worked at the Palladium Times, Oswego, NY. She retired in 1992 as secretary of the First United Methodist Church, Oneonta.
Betty Lou's family was the most important thing in her life and she loved each member dearly. She also enjoyed playing cards with her card club friends and her good friends at Nader Towers. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's sporting events and other activities. She was a member of the Otego United Methodist Church, where she served on the Pastor Parish Relations committee. Church was a big part of Betty's life, no matter where she lived.
Betty Lou is survived by her son, Brian (Jan Best) Whittemore, Remer, MN; daughters, Barbara (Joe) Stanton, Otego and Bethany (Terry) Vargason, Meridian, ID; grandchildren, Erik (Amy) Whittemore, Marietta, GA, Ian (Amy) Whittemore, Bradenton, FL, Lori (Matt) Mannina, Otego, Kevin (Wende Ebberts) Stanton, Otego, Kyle (Caroline) Vargason, Boise, ID and Derrick (Chelsea) Vargason, Warren, OR; great-grandchildren, Ashley (Ryan Martini) Mannina, Otego, Sarah (Joe) Stento, West Oneonta, Kylee Stanton, NC, Alex and Emily Whittemore, GA, Nate and Abby Whittemore, FL, Austin Vargason, ID, Maeve and Mila Vargason, OR; and great-great-granddaughter, Adelyn Martini, Otego. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Betty Lou was predeceased by her husband, Bob; her son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Charlene Whittemore; two sisters, Joan (Ronald) Ward and Edith (George) Graves; two brothers, Chuck (Helen) Sprague and Dick (Marge) Sprague; and her brother-in-law, Harold (Edna) Whittemore.
Mom was a loving, caring and always supportive mother. She was very special to all of us and we will miss her more than words can say.
We wish to thank the many caring people at Fox Nursing Home for taking such great care of our mother. A very special thank you to Bob and Lucy Ingalls for the many rides to church and for the weekly visits to the nursing home. She always looked forward to seeing you. We so appreciate you. Also, a tremendous thank you to Mom's great niece, Heida Armao, for the loving and special care you gave Mom in the nursing home. There was never a dull moment with Heidi around and Mom enjoyed your visits so very much. We also want to thank Carol Thayer for her weekly visits to Mom.
A Memorial Service will be held when it is safe and responsible to do so due to the coronavirus. Burial will be in the Otego Evergreen Cemetery, Otego, NY at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent in Betty's name to the A.O. Fox Nursing Home Activities Fund, 1 Norton Ave., Oneonta, NY 13820 or the Otego United Methodist Church, PO Box 288, Otego, NY 13825.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St., Oneonta, NY.
For the online guestbook, visit, www.lhpfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Telegram from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.