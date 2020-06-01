Betty R. (LeGrand) Foster 1929 - 2020
LITTLE FALLS - Mrs. Betty R. (LeGrand) Foster, age 91, a lifelong Little Falls resident, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Alpine Rehabilitation and Nursing, Little Falls, following a brief illness. At the time of her passing, she had her loving family at her side.
Betty was born on January 11, 1929, in Little Falls, the youngest daughter of Orion and Nora (Murphy) LeGrand. She received her education at St. Mary's Academy, Little Falls, graduating with the Class of 1947. She furthered her education by attending the Palmer Method Beauty School, Schenectady, NY, graduating with the Class of 1948. She worked as a beautician at Herkimer Mungers and other area salons prior to taking on the role of full-time homemaker after starting a family. She was happiest when she was caring for her children and in later years, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
On June 28, 1952, Betty was united in holy matrimony to the love of her life, Alfred W. Foster, by Reverend Alfred A. Lamanna at St. Mary's Church, Little Falls, a blessed union of 50 years. Betty and Alfred celebrated their 50th anniversary by renewing their vows in front of family and friends, with Father Alfred Lamanna officiating, prior to Alfred's passing in 2002.
Betty was a lifelong parishioner of the former St. Mary's Church, now Holy Family Parish. She was also a member of the Rosary Society.
Betty enjoyed knitting for her family. She hand-knit intricate personalized Christmas stockings for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family until her health no longer allowed her to do so and she then passed the task down to her daughter, Nora Beth. These family heirlooms will be treasured by anyone fortunate enough to have received one.
Survivors include her two daughters, Nora Beth Lamica (Brian), Ilion, who was her caregiver and with whom she resided in her final years and C. Ellen McLaughlin (Charles), Little Falls; two sons, Alfred Orion Foster (Cheryl) and Jerome Foster, Little Falls; nine grandchildren, Andrew Lamica and Aaron Lamica, Ilion, Jessica Deniger, Lincoln, Massachussetts, Chas McLaughlin (Betty), Zachary McLaughlin, Nathan Foster, Jennifer Young (Chris) and Jerome Foster (Amanda), Little Falls and Renee Foster, Dolgeville; and sixteen great-grandchildren, whom she adored and who will fondly remember her as "Grandma Betty", Alexander, Kadence, Allyson and Gavin Lamica, Cameron and Isabelle Deniger, Hunter, Hope and Liam McLaughlin, Chloe and Madisyn Willett, Orion and Coleman Foster, Brooke Cucksey, Kyra Foster and Amelia Young. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Besides her parents and her husband, Alfred, Betty was predeceased by her five brothers and sisters-in-laws, Dennis (Ann), Roger (Catherine), James (Judy), Jack (Victoria) and Robert LeGrand; and her sister and brother-in-law, Claire Estey (Vernon).
Friends and relatives are invited to attend private calling hours on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at The Enea Family Funeral Home, 24 West Monroe Street, Little Falls, NY. Betty's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Holy Family Parish, Little Falls, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered by Rev. Brian Slezak, Pastor. Procession will follow to St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Herkimer, where Betty will be laid to rest beside her husband.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ilion Ambulance Fund, 1 Central Avenue, Ilion, NY. The members of Ilion Fire Department provided professional and compassionate care to Betty on numerous occasions while she was residing with her daughter and son-in-law in Ilion.
All arrangements have been established with family friends Harry J. Enea, Jr., Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315) 823-2424.
An online memorial page may be visited at www.eneafamily.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.