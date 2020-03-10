|
Betty Robbins Currier 1921 - 2020
SCHUYLER - Betty Robbins Currier, 99, of Schuyler, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at The Grand, Ilion.
Betty was born on January 20, 1921, in Schuyler; she was the daughter of the late Harry and Lena (Lange) Robbins. She was a graduate of Frankfort-Schuyler Schools and spent her life raising her family on the family farm in Schuyler.
She was a member of the East Schuyler Methodist Church where she served as treasurer for over 45 years and taught Sunday school much of that time. She was also a 4H Leader and Schuyler Town Historian for many years.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Carolyn C. Conte, of Mohawk; a special nephew, Harry and his wife, Linda Robbins, of Schuyler; two grandchildren, Nathan and his wife, Dana Conte and Beth Conte and her significant other, Jordan; three great-grandchildren, Joseph, Kathryn and John Conte. She also leaves several other nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a son-in-law, John Conte; as well as several members of the Robbins, Johnson and Finster families.
Funeral services for Betty will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion. Pastors Scott and Zondra Coffin will officiate. Interment will follow in the East Schuyler Cemetery. Friends may call on Saturday from noon until the time of the funeral.
Memorial donations in Betty's name may be made to the E. Schuyler Methodist Church, 141 Millers Grove Rd., Frankfort, NY 13340.
