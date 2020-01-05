|
Beverly J. Pettengill 1938 - 2020
LITTLE FALLS - Beverly J. Pettengill, 81, formerly of Loomis Street, Little Falls, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Little Falls Hospital with her loving family at her side.
She was born on September 26, 1938, in Little Falls, the daughter of the late Ward L. and Wilhelmina (Getman) Kuyrkendall. She was a graduate of Little Falls High School Class of 1956.
On September 6, 1958, she was united in marriage to her husband of 24 years, Robert J. Pettengill at the Annunciation Church, Ilion. Mr. Pettengill predeceased her on November 5, 1982.
At one time, she was an active member of St. Michael's Episcopal Church, Middleville, as well as active in the Little Falls American Legion Post # 31 Ladies Auxiliary.
Mrs. Pettengill was employed for many years as bindery worker for the former Journal – Courier Co., Little Falls, until they closed. She later was employed as a companion home caregiver for the Herkimer County Office of the Aging, until her retirement.
She is survived by her son, Robert J. Pettengill, Jr. and his wife, Patty, Ilion; her daughters, Cheryl Rice and her husband, John, Little Falls and Deirdre Servello and her husband, Tony, Herkimer; her brother, Ward G. Kuyrkendall and his wife, Barbara, Little Falls; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by an infant sister, Barbara Jean Kuyrkendall.
Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at Rural Park Cemetery, Inghams Mills in the spring 2020.
Arrangements are by the Chapman-Moser Funeral Home, Inc., 42 N. Ann Street, Little Falls, NY. There are no calling hours.
Online remembrance's www.chapmanmoser.com
Published in Times Telegram from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020