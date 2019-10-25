|
Bonnie J. Yatarola 1948 - 2019
Lifelong Herkimer Resident
HERKIMER - Bonnie J. Yatarola, 71, a longtime Herkimer resident, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica, her loving family by her side.
She was born August 18, 1948, in Herkimer, the daughter of the late Ernest and Anna Mae (Decker) Frappier. Bonnie was a graduate of Herkimer High School.
Mrs. Yatarola was last employed as the Village Clerk in the Village of Herkimer for 34 years, until her retirement. Bonnie was an active member of the Republican party and worked the polls during election times in the Town of Herkimer.
Bonnie's life was centered around her loved ones, proving herself a loving and caring mother, sister and aunt. She enjoyed the quality time she spent with her family and especially enjoyed her day trips with her sister, Donna.
Survivors include her loving son, Scott Yatarola, of Herkimer; a sister, Donna Jones, of Herkimer; a brother, Richard Frappier and his wife, Paula, of Herkimer; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and her canine companion, Clarence. She was predeceased by a sister, Sandra L. Estey.
In keeping with Bonnie's wishes, funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Her funeral arrangements are under the caring guidance of the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service, (next to NBT Bank), 527 E. Albany St., Herkimer, NY
315-866-1500.
In lieu of flowers, please make all memorial contributions to the Herkimer Humane Society, PO Box 73, Mohawk, NY 13407.
Prayers and condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincenteneafuneralservice.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019