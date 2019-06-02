Bradley M. Hisert 1953 - 2019

Long Time Resident of Mohawk and Ilion

ILION-MOHAWK - Bradley M. Hisert, age 65, of Ilion, formerly of Mohawk, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

He was born on June 4, 1953, in Cooperstown, the son of Richard and Shirley (Martin) Hisert, and graduated from Mohawk Central School. Brad was employed as a craftsman at Remington Arms Co., Ilion, for about 40 years.

Surviving family members include his sister, Andrea "Andi" Hisert and her partner, Sam Edmonds, of Mesa, AZ; his aunts, Marsha (Hisert) Shahoud, of New Hartford, and Betty (Hisert) Watkins, of Mohawk; cousins, Michael, Nora and Chris Shahoud, Dan Shahoud and his wife, Lisa, Rebecca Volo and her husband, Vernon, and all their wonderful families, as well as Michael and Jason Scouten and several other cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents; paternal and maternal grandparents; uncles, Ray Shahoud and Dick Watkins; and cousin, Debbie (Watkins) Scouten.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home's original location at 102 West St., Ilion. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Brad's life will be held immediately following calling hours at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home, with Brad's cousin, Don Applegate, officiating.

Anyone wishing to share a memory of Brad, or add to his online memorial, may go to www.applegateandday.com.

In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Herkimer County Humane Society, 514 State Route 5S, Mohawk, NY 13407 or any other charitable organizations of your choice. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.

The Hisert family has entrusted Brad's service arrangements and supervision to their cousin and Family Funeral Director, Don Applegate. Published in Times Telegram from June 2 to June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary