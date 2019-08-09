|
|
Brandon M. Cook 1980 - 2019
Longtime Mohawk Resident
DAYTONA BEACH, FL- Brandon M. Cook, 39, a longtime Mohawk resident passed away unexpectedly, on Thursday August 1, 2019.
He was born January 7, 1980, in Herkimer, the son of Kenneth R. Cook, Jr. and Christine J. Pizzo. Brandon was a graduate of Mohawk High School, Class of 1998 and attended Herkimer County Community College.
While residing in Florida, Brandon was employed at Woodlawn Tree Care in Daytona Beach.
Brandon's life was centered around his daughters, who were the apples of his eye. He was a caring father, a devoted son and a big brother to his siblings. He enjoyed spending time with his loved ones. An avid outdoorsman, he found much relaxation fishing and looked forward to opening day of hunting season.
He is survived by his parents, Kenneth R. Cook, Jr. and wife, Brenda, of Ilion and Christine J. Pizzo, of Cooperstown; three daughters, Olivia, Cecilia and Isabella Cook; his paternal grandfather, Kenneth R. Cook, Sr.; his maternal grandparents, Francis and Mary Pizzo; a sister, Sara Pizzo; six brothers, Laken, Landry, Tanner, Kye, Kace and Sixx Cook; an aunt, Shari Cook; uncle, Fran Pizzo; and several cousins.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandmother, Helen Cook, who passed away on March 28, 2017 and several great-grandparents and great-aunts.
A memorial service will take place at the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service, (next to NBT Bank), 527 East Albany St., Herkimer, NY 315-866-1500 on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., with Lay Pastor Gregg Sponburgh of Paines Hollow United Methodist Church officiating. The family will be receiving relatives and friends on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m., until the time of the services at 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make all memorial contributions to Center For Donation & Transplant, 218 Great Oaks Blvd., Albany, NY 12203 or American Legion Crowley Barnum Post 25, 43 W Main St, Mohawk, NY 13407. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Prayers and condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincenteneafuneralservice.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019