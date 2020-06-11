Brenda L. Gamble
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda L. Gamble 1965 - 2020
ILION - Brenda L. Gamble, 54, of Ilion, passed away unexpectedly on June 9, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's, New Hartford.
Brenda was born on September 22, 1965 in Watertown. She was the daughter of Homer and Pauline (Cronk) Gamble. She was a high school graduate and worked as a CNA in her younger years. Brenda enjoyed word search puzzles, coloring books and spending money on her grandchildren. She was also very generous, donating to several different charities.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Steve Willard; her mother, Pauline Gamble, of Ilion; two daughters, Brandy and her husband, Oumar Coulibaly, of Herkimer and Kimlee Zobrist, of Rome; a brother, Homer, in IN; two sisters, Lillian, of FL and Tina, of Massena; as well as thirteen grandchildren. She was predeceased by her father, Homer; and sister, Shirley.
In keeping with Brenda's wishes there are no public services.
Arrangements are with the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion.
To send an online condolence please go to www.whiter-hendrix.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Telegram from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home Inc
100 Otsego St
Ilion, NY 13357
(315) 894-3781
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved