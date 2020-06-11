Brenda L. Gamble 1965 - 2020
ILION - Brenda L. Gamble, 54, of Ilion, passed away unexpectedly on June 9, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's, New Hartford.
Brenda was born on September 22, 1965 in Watertown. She was the daughter of Homer and Pauline (Cronk) Gamble. She was a high school graduate and worked as a CNA in her younger years. Brenda enjoyed word search puzzles, coloring books and spending money on her grandchildren. She was also very generous, donating to several different charities.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Steve Willard; her mother, Pauline Gamble, of Ilion; two daughters, Brandy and her husband, Oumar Coulibaly, of Herkimer and Kimlee Zobrist, of Rome; a brother, Homer, in IN; two sisters, Lillian, of FL and Tina, of Massena; as well as thirteen grandchildren. She was predeceased by her father, Homer; and sister, Shirley.
In keeping with Brenda's wishes there are no public services.
Arrangements are with the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion.
To send an online condolence please go to www.whiter-hendrix.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.