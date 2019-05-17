|
|
Brian C. Voorhees
DOLGEVILLE, NY - Brian C. Voorhees, 69, of Dolgeville, New York, passed away on Sunday afternoon, May 12, 2019, at Bassett Healthcare in Cooperstown, New York.
He was born on March 2, 1950, in Little Falls, New York and was the son of the late Harold and Margaret (Suits) Voorhees. He attended Dolgeville Central School and graduated with the Class of 1968. He was married to MiChong (Yim) Voorhees for 36 years until her passing. Brian was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and the United States Army where he served in the Gulf War: Operation Desert Storm.
He is survived by his children, Jefferson Voorhees, of Remsen, NY, Samantha Voorhees, of Dolgeville, NY and Catherine Voorhees, of Rome, NY; two brothers, David Voorhees, of Syracuse, NY and Mark Voorhees, of Salisbury, NY; one sister, Andrea Hopson, of Dolgeville, NY; his nieces and nephews, Eric Hopson, Ryan Hopson, Drew Hopson, Daniel Voorhees, Becky Hall, Christian Voorhees and Sarah Voorhees.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Miller-Plonka Funeral Home, 30 Wolf Street, Dolgeville, New York. Burial will be held in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, New York, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. where full Military Honors will be accorded by the United State Military Honor Guard. If you wish to attend the military service at Saratoga National Cemetery, we ask that you arrive at 2:15 p.m. prior to the 2:30 p.m. service time.
To leave a message of sympathy for the Voorhees Family, please visit www.millerplonkafuneralhome.com and sign the guest book.
Published in Times Telegram from May 17 to May 18, 2019