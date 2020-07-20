Calvin W. Hight 1939 - 2020
JORDANVILLE - Calvin W. Hight, 81, of Mohawk, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at home, with his loving family by his side.
Calvin was born on April 30, 1939, in Schuyler; he was the son of the late Henry O. and Sarah E. (Robbins) Hight. He was a graduate of Frankfort-Schuyler School and worked at Remington Arms, as a pipe fitter, until his retirement several years ago. On September 21, 1957, he married the former Patricia VanAlstine in Frankfort; she passed away in 1986.
Over the years, Cal was involved in the Ilion Masonic Temple Bowling League, the Schuyler Vol. Fire Dept., he was a hunter safety instructor who enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and gardening. He also loved going to the Remington Arms picnics at Caroga Lake.
Cal is survived by six sons, Calvin, II and his wife, Michelle, of Schuyler, Charles and his wife, Barbara, of Frankfort, Robert and his wife, Susan, of Ilion, Matthew, of Ilion, Leland, of Oriskany and Henry and his wife, Theodora, of Oneonta; three daughters, Patricia and her husband, Michael Gushue, of Jordanville, Mildred and her husband, Carl Wilcox, of Cedarville and Susan Bronson and Larry, of Richfield Springs; a brother, Leland, of SC; a special son-in-law, Ed Bronson; daughter-in-law, Melissa Hight; his special friend, Gladys Slentz; his best friend, Lynn Bunce; as well as several other good friends and hunting buddies; 21 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
He was predeceased by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Fred and Mary and Mervyn and Nellie; a sister, Mildred Korba; and two infant brothers, Charles and Floyd.
A funeral service for Cal will be private, due to COVID restrictions at the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion. Friends may call on Wednesday (today), July 22 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. For those unable to attend, Cal's service will be available at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, live through the Whiter-Hendrix Facebook page. Interment will be held on Thursday, July 23 at 11 a.m. in the West Schuyler Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hight Family, 436 Kingdom Rd., Mohawk, NY 13407 in Cal's memory.
In keeping with state requirements anyone entering the funeral home must wear face a covering.