1/1
Carl Edward Marhaver
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl Edward Marhaver
AMELIA ISLAND - Carl Edward Marhaver, 67, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 on Amelia Island, FL, his home since 2014.
Carl was born in Ilion, NY and graduated with a B.S. Degree in Chemical Engineering from Cornell University. An analytical thinker and problem solver who loved a tough challenge, Carl built a long and successful career in refining, business development and operations management, primarily with Koch Industries, Inc., Wichita, KS, Pine Bend, MN and Atlanta, GA. Carl retired as President of Georgia-Pacific Packaging Division in 2014 and led an Executive leadership consulting practice with Marhaver Associates, LLC, until his death.
Carl is survived by his wife, Robin Ferst Marhaver, of Amelia Island; daughters, Kristen Marhaver (Mark Vermeij), of Willemstad, Curacao and Kelly Marhaver Klempay (Corbett Klempay), of Austin, TX; their mother, Jill Marhaver, of Apple Valley, MN; and adored grandson, Ames Klempay. He was Chairman of the Board of his surviving siblings, Joanne Marhaver Smith, of Herkimer, NY, Brian Marhaver, of Little Falls, NY, David Marhaver (Lynne Marhaver) and Robert Marhaver (Tami Johnson Marhaver), both of Ilion, NY; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews, whom he loved coaching and caring for during summer holidays at Fourth Lake in the Adirondacks.
Carl was predeceased by his parents, Laura Katherine "Katie" Marhaver and Edward 'Ned' Arleigh Marhaver; and his brother-in-law, David A. Smith.
At the time of his death, Carl served as President of the Beachside Villas Condominium Association and on the Governance Committee of the Amelia Island Equity Club. Carl was a lifetime member of the Amelia Shotgun Sports Club, where he enjoyed much success shooting sporting clays with Team Winchester. Carl was an avid scuba diver for over twenty years and he nurtured his daughters' love of traveling, science, sports and sunshine on many Caribbean dive trips.
Due to the Corona virus, a memorial service will be held in his birthplace of Ilion, NY, at a later date.
As an expression of sympathy, any memorial contributions may be made to the Marhaver Lab, Trust for Conservation Innovation, 405 14th Street, Suite 164, Oakland, CA, 94612.
Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com.
OXLEY-HEARD FUNERAL DIRECTORS

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Telegram from Jul. 31 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oxley-Heard Funeral Home
1305 Atlantic Ave
Fernandina Beach, FL 32035
904-261-3644
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oxley-Heard Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved