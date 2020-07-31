Carl Edward Marhaver
AMELIA ISLAND - Carl Edward Marhaver, 67, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 on Amelia Island, FL, his home since 2014.
Carl was born in Ilion, NY and graduated with a B.S. Degree in Chemical Engineering from Cornell University. An analytical thinker and problem solver who loved a tough challenge, Carl built a long and successful career in refining, business development and operations management, primarily with Koch Industries, Inc., Wichita, KS, Pine Bend, MN and Atlanta, GA. Carl retired as President of Georgia-Pacific Packaging Division in 2014 and led an Executive leadership consulting practice with Marhaver Associates, LLC, until his death.
Carl is survived by his wife, Robin Ferst Marhaver, of Amelia Island; daughters, Kristen Marhaver (Mark Vermeij), of Willemstad, Curacao and Kelly Marhaver Klempay (Corbett Klempay), of Austin, TX; their mother, Jill Marhaver, of Apple Valley, MN; and adored grandson, Ames Klempay. He was Chairman of the Board of his surviving siblings, Joanne Marhaver Smith, of Herkimer, NY, Brian Marhaver, of Little Falls, NY, David Marhaver (Lynne Marhaver) and Robert Marhaver (Tami Johnson Marhaver), both of Ilion, NY; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews, whom he loved coaching and caring for during summer holidays at Fourth Lake in the Adirondacks.
Carl was predeceased by his parents, Laura Katherine "Katie" Marhaver and Edward 'Ned' Arleigh Marhaver; and his brother-in-law, David A. Smith.
At the time of his death, Carl served as President of the Beachside Villas Condominium Association and on the Governance Committee of the Amelia Island Equity Club. Carl was a lifetime member of the Amelia Shotgun Sports Club, where he enjoyed much success shooting sporting clays with Team Winchester. Carl was an avid scuba diver for over twenty years and he nurtured his daughters' love of traveling, science, sports and sunshine on many Caribbean dive trips.
Due to the Corona virus, a memorial service will be held in his birthplace of Ilion, NY, at a later date.
As an expression of sympathy, any memorial contributions may be made to the Marhaver Lab, Trust for Conservation Innovation, 405 14th Street, Suite 164, Oakland, CA, 94612.
