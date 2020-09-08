Carl M. Plano 1948 - 2020
MT. MORRIS, NY - Carl M. Plano (The Grizz), born on June, 3, 1948, in Ilion, NY, to Joseph and Ida Plano of Herkimer, NY, passed away on June 22, 2020 at Livingston County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Mt. Morris, NY, at the age of 72.
Carl grew up with one sister, Lucille (Sylvan), whom he loved to tease and be the life of the party with, and two brothers, Joseph (Diane) and Michael (David), who he loved, honored and remained close to for his entire 72 years.
After graduating from Herkimer High School, Carl enlisted in the US Army (National Guard) where he served honorably.
After his discharge, he married his high school sweetheart, Veronica J. Ligas and proceeded to have three children, Monica (Dan), Marco (Abby) and Joseph (Loren). Carl has several biological grandchildren including, Zachary Rookey, Veronica Plano, Nicole Rookey, Cameron Plano and Elena Plano. Carl also has several step-grandchildren including, Danny, Layla, Brooke and Max, for a total of ten total grandchildren who all love their papa.
Carl was passionate about his physical health and became a Powerlifter in New York State, where he still holds the record for the Dead Lift in his age group. Carl enjoyed working and challenging his body every day and because of this dedication to strength, he raised three passionate and strong children.
Carl, (The Grizz), as he was known to his co-workers and friends, worked as an Iron-Worker for the Rochester Local Union 33 and was an active member of the Union until his retirement in 1992.
After his retirement, he and his wife of nearly 50 years built their dream house in South Livonia, NY, where he lived out the rest of his life until having to be admitted to Livingston County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Carl was passionate about everything that he did, helped those he could with his great ability to work with his hands and dedicated to perfection.
A Graveside Service will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery at 12 p.m. on September 12, 2020 with Deacon Michael Carbone, officiating. Contact his daughter Monica at monica.plano@outlook.com for details. We would love to see all his friends for a reception to Celebrate the Life of The Grizz.
Arrangements are under the direction of the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Ave., Frankfort, NY.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Carl's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com
.