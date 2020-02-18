|
|
Carlton W. Bouck 1938 - 2020
Man of Wisdom and Integrity
HERKIMER - Mr. Carlton W. Bouck, 81, of Herkimer, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on February 15, 2020 with his loving wife and family by his side.
Born on March 6, 1938, in Cooperstown, NY, he was the eldest son of the late Joseph and Esther (Culver) Teletnick. Carl was of the Methodist faith. He graduated from Herkimer High School, "Class of 1958." He earned his degree through a four year apprenticeship from Univac Trade School and became a Tool and Die Maker. While in school, he also served proudly for six years in the US National Guard. Carl worked as a Tool and Die maker for 36 years; employers included Univac, Bendix, Smith Corona and then an illustrious career at Remington Arms from August 14, 1964 until his retirement on April 3, 1998.
Carlton married Leslie Fox on April 2, 1966 and they shared a blessed union of almost 54 years, where they shared their lives, raising a family and being always ever faithful to each other. Together, the couple began building their dream home in 1968. When Carl and Leslie embarked on their home-building adventure, they had little knowledge on the subject, but this did not deter Carl from the task. He always said, "Anything you needed to know, you can find out by reading books on the subject." They moved into their family home in 1970. Carl and Leslie were more than happy to use their acquired skills to help their children build and remodel their own homes as they began to start their families.
Carl was a man of wisdom and integrity and he was the most wonderful husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend. He was a teacher, strong proponent of education and protector of his family. He taught his kids how to survive in the outdoors and in life. His finest attributes made him the most loving, caring and understanding person you would meet, who would lend a helping hand to anyone who was willing to help themselves. He was very accepting of others' views and ways of life. His remedy for any difficult situation was a good dose of humor! He enjoyed eating out and trying new restaurants. Carl was a woodworking master craftsman. He and his wife built furniture for family Christmas gifts, which will be forever cherished. Carlton loved the outdoors; he was an avid hunter, fisherman and trapper with his sons, father, brother and grandchildren. Gardening was another great passion. He grew vegetables as well as fruit trees and berry bushes and enjoyed making tomato sauce, applesauce and jam with his children and grandchildren.
Carl was known in the family for making birthdays and all holidays, especially Christmas, magical. His children will forever remember their Saturday mornings which began with dad in the kitchen whipping up a special breakfast followed by adventures including: berry-picking hikes which were more like jungle safaris, sucker fishing for the fruit tree fertilizer, swimming and washing the car at Flat Rock, snowshoeing, sledding followed by bonfires with roasted hotdogs, picnics and swimming at Hinckley Reservoir and Glimmer Glass and family afternoon nature drives to "Timbuktu." Adventures were always followed by treats such as ice cream, root beer floats, or homemade baked goods by the world's finest baker, Mom.
Grandchildren will remember him for his love of animals (especially his cats), exceptional intelligence, camping, hunting and fishing trips, roasting hotdogs and making s'mores, barbecues, berry-picking, teaching them woodworking and gardening skills, biking along the Erie Canal Trail, trips to Enchanted Forest and Boldt Castle.
Through the years, especially after retirement, he and his wife enjoyed traveling across the country visiting every state in the US but one. The highlights were the cruise to Alaska, Yellow Stone National Park and the trip to Hawaii.
He is survived by his loving family: his wife, Leslie; his children, John (Barbara) Bouck, Dawn Quercia (fiancée Phil Godeck), Vicki Case, Penny (Brian) Haggerty and Terry Bouck; his eleven grandchildren, Philip (Cathleen), Jacqueline, Isabella, Tricia, Linda Sue, Kelly, Jesse, Laura, Skylar, Malory, and Bradley Bouck; and three great-grandchildren, Arianna, Jordan and Madison. He is survived by his brothers, Edward Bliss, Otis (Bob) Bouck and William (Bill) Bouck. Lastly, Carl is survived by his two loving cats, Matt (Bud) and Kitty.
He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Esther Teletnick; sister, Barbara Terry; brother, Howard Bouck; and great-granddaughter, Cuylie Case.
Calling hours will be held at Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., 115 Court St., Herkimer, on Saturday, February 22 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow immediately after.
Thank you for the wonderful care and constant companionship of my wife and all my children. The family would like to thank all of the nurses from Hospice who cared for Carl, especially his favorite, Melissa Smith. His wife, Leslie, would like to thank her siblings for their continued emotional support. A special thank you to Carl's close friends and neighbors.
Donations may be made in memory of Carl to the .
An online memorial page has been established in Carl's honor at fennerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020