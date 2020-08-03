Carmella M. Sweeney 1926 - 2020
HERKIMER - We are sad to announce that on Monday, August 3, 2020, Carmella M. Sweeney, Mohawk, NY, age 94, passed away from an unexpected illness. Leave a sympathy message to the family on the memorial page of Carmella M. Sweeney to pay them a last tribute, www.eneafamily.com
. You may also light a candle in honor of Carmella M. Sweeney.
Mrs. Sweeney was born on February 19, 1926, in Little Falls, NY, the daughter of the late Rosie and Michael Volo. Her mother passed away while Carmella was just a baby and was later brought up by her Mother's sister, Jenne and her husband, James Zito. Mrs. Sweeney was married to Charles H. Sweeney, on June 20,1947, in St. Johnsville.
She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Sweeney; her siblings, Nebo Volo, Joe Volo, Frank Volo and Mamie Servadio and Jean Petranto.
She is survived by her son, Richard Sweeney; and her grandchildren, Mary Sweeney (DeBlois), Bridget Sweeney, Erin Sweeney and Sean Sweeney. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Tim DeBlois, Ted DeBlois and Charlie DeBlois.
Mrs. Sweeney obtained her license to practice hair dressing in the mid 60's and operated a business on Green Street, Herkimer, for many years.
Mrs. Sweeney was a very hardworking, steadfast and determined individual who's influence, gathered from her parents, siblings and husband, was passed on to her son and grandchildren. She was a good mother who wanted the very best for her family. She sacrificed for her family and without mothers we would not be here. May God rest her soul.
She is one of the people that could make you laugh and cry, her philosophy in life was simple and although she was very opinionated in her ideas, she was generous and compassionate and understanding when you least expected it. Her direct assertiveness and commentary was unique in many ways – she could make you laugh a lot.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 8:30 AM at the Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 North Washington Street, Herkimer, NY and at 9:00 AM at the Church of Sts. Anthony & Joseph, South Main Street, Herkimer, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated. Friends and relatives may call at the funeral home on Friday, August 7th from 6 until 8 PM. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family at Calvary Cemetery, Herkimer.
To remember Carmella in a special way it is the wish of the family to have Masses donated in her honor to the Church of Sts. Anthony & Joseph.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Funeral Directors, Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315) 866-1011.