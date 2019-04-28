Services Enea Family Funeral Home 220 North Washington Street Herkimer , NY 13350 (315) 866-1011 Resources More Obituaries for Carol LeFave Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carol A. LeFave

Carol A. LeFave 1947 - 2019

HERKIMER - Mrs. Carol A. (Ainsworth) LeFave, age 71, a longtime resident of Dolgeville and Herkimer, passed away on Friday afternoon, April 26, 2019 at the Little Falls Hospital. At the time of her passing she was embraced in the love and support of her devoted family at her side.

Born on November 9, 1947, Carol was a daughter to the late Douglas and Louise (Clements) Ainsworth. Her childhood was spent in Herkimer and she was a graduate with the Herkimer High School Class of 1966.

On August 22, 1970, Carol was joined in holy matrimony to Arthur L. LeFave, Jr., at St. Francis de Sales Parish in Herkimer. Together, Carol and Arthur have shared in 49 years of mutual love, respect and devotion.

For many years, Carol worked as a Foreman with the Daniel Green Shoe Company in Dolgeville. At one time, she was also employed with Duofold in Ilion. She was hardworking and dedicated, traits that she passed on to her beloved daughter and grandson. Her family was truly her everything and she was at her best when surrounded by those she loved.

Carol had a love for shopping…especially when it came to pocketbooks; and she was certainly a lot of fun on the dance floor. For many years, she was a member and Past-President of the Dolgeville Fire Department Ladies' Auxiliary, being known for her fried bread dough. She was of the Roman Catholic Faith, always having a special place in her heart for St. Francis de Sales Church in Herkimer.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Arthur; her daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Michael Rask, of Brewerton, NY; her grandson, Michael Rask, Jr., who was her pride and joy; her sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Leonard Jacopelle, of Herkimer; and her brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Cathy Ainsworth, of Herkimer, Robert and Maryanne Ainsworth, of Farmington, NY, and Dr. Mark Ainsworth, of Herkimer. She also leaves her special aunt, Nancy Conkling; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends, Rich and Ralene Levonski, Liz Spellman, Paul Frezza, Phyllis Rask and her lifelong best friend, Patricia Spadaro.

Besides her parents, Carol was predeceased by her in-laws, Pauline and Arthur LeFave, Sr.

The family is very grateful to the staff and caregivers of the Foltsbrook Center for the care and compassion shown to Carol through the last few years; as well as to the doctors and nurses of the Little Falls Hospital for their diligence throughout her numerous hospital stays.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend visitation on Tuesday evening, April 30, 2019, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., at the original Enea Family Funeral Home, 220 North Washington Street, Herkimer, NY (315) 866-1011. Carol's funeral service will commence on Wednesday morning, May 1, 2019, at 9:15 a.m., at the funeral home and at 10:00 a.m., at St. Francis de Sales Parish in Herkimer, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered by Rev. Mark Cunningham, Pastor. Procession will follow to Calvary Cemetery, Herkimer, where Carol will be laid to rest in the family plot.

For those wishing to do so, please consider memorial contributions to St. Francis de Sales Church or to St. Francis de Sales School or to the Dolgeville Fire Department Auxiliary. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Carol's final wishes have been entrusted to Harry and Kevin Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors of the Enea Family Funeral Homes.

Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019