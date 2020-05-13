Carol Ann "Pinky" Girantino 1941 - 2020
FRANKFORT - Mrs. Carol Ann "Pinky" Girantino, age 78, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday evening, May 12, 2020. Her passing occurred at Little Falls Hospital where she was at peace in her final days.
Born on June 12, 1941, Carol was the daughter of the late Carl Congelo and Rose (Terranova) Migliore. She also knew the love and support of her late stepfather, Carl "Bozzy" Migliore. Carol was raised and educated locally and attended Frankfort schools.
On September 27, 1964, she was wed to the love of her life, the late Eugene "Gene" Girantino at St. Mary's Church, Frankfort. Together, Carol and Gene shared in a loving and devoted union of over 38 years until Gene's passing on April 14, 2003. A piece of Carol's heart went with her husband that day and she remained forever faithful to him throughout these last seventeen years apart. Her family takes comfort in knowing the two of them are once again reunited in Heaven.
As a young woman, Carol attended beauty school and became a licensed cosmetologist. She worked for Munger's Department Store, Herkimer, for a number of years before relocating to Chicago with her husband and daughters for Gene's work with Sperry-Rand. They lived in the Windy City for eight years before bringing their girls back home to Frankfort. Carol's career continued with ICL, then PAR Technology, where she acted as a supervisor and then finally, with Trenton Technology, where she worked as a circuit board solderer for almost ten years before her retirement.
Carol was a beautiful woman both inside and out and had an amazing smile and a great sense of fashion. She was always immaculate in her appearance and in her demeanor; her kindness, compassion and sensitivity were shared with everyone who was blessed enough to cross paths with her. She was never afraid to tell her family and friends how much she loved them and her tears of happiness became a running joke amongst those she was closest to. It was not unheard of for her to literally laugh herself into crying!
She was the consummate hostess and enjoyed entertaining within her home; family holidays and gatherings were always of the utmost importance to her. She was the first to tell you how proud of you she was and her genuineness was unmatched.
Throughout the years, she enjoyed card games with friends, trips to the casino, lunch and dinner dates with her girls and of course…shopping.
Carol's love and devotion to her family was unparalleled. She was a supportive and caring mother to her daughters, Deana and Carla; a doting and constantly present Nonnie for her granddaughters, Ashlee and Kali; and a loving great-grandmother to Ava Rose and Bo Scott. Her closeness to her siblings never wavered throughout the years either and because of this she shared a special bond with her nieces and nephews as well.
The only thing that came before Carol's love for her family was her devotion to God and her Catholic faith. She was a lifelong parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Apostles, Frankfort and attended Mass religiously. She was especially proud to sponsor Joseph Streeter at his confirmation a few years ago. She would tell anyone who would listen about her beliefs and about how much she "loved Jesus!"
Carol is survived by her two daughters and son-in-law, Deana and Eric Grippe and Carla Streeter. Always close to her heart, was the memory of her son-in-law, Scott Streeter, who passed away on March 3, 2013. She also leaves her two granddaughters, Ashlee and Hank Penree and Kali and Rob Rocker; her great-grandchildren, Ava Rose and Bo Scott; her brother and sister-in-law, Francis and Kathy Congelo; her sister and brother-in-law, Gloria and Savey Lombardo; along with many nieces, nephews, a special godson, Jeff Perillo; and her best friends, Prudy Laura, Rosann Baird and Carol Ambrose. She also leaves her special friend, Dawn, a fellow resident of Valley Health who watched out for Carol, sat with her for meals, encouraged her to eat and took an interest in her daily activities. The two became great friends.
Beside her parents, husband and son-in-law, Scott, Carol was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Anthony and Carmella Congelo; her brother-in-law, Joseph Girantino, Jr.; and her in-laws, Joseph and Catherine Girantino.
A special thank you is extended to the staff of Little Falls Hospital and Valley Health Services for the care and compassion shown to Carol and her family.
Carol's beloved family will gather privately to commemorate her life and bid their farewells to her. Her Funeral Mass and burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery will be held privately. A public Memorial Mass will be held at a later date, followed by a gathering to Celebrate Carol's Life, once health conditions and regulations permit.
Carol's family would like to thank the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, especially longtime family friend, Martin Ciaccia, who Carol always loved and adored.
Carol's final wishes were pre-arranged and entrusted to the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Town of Frankfort, Ilion, NY (315) 894-8000, Martin L. Ciaccia and Harry and Kevin Enea, Funeral Directors.
Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com.
