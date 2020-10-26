Carol G. Snyder 1939 - 2020
TOWN OF NORWAY, NY - Carol G. Snyder, 80, formerly of Dairy Hill Road, died on October 21, 2020 at Valley Health Services, Herkimer, where she had resided for the past two years.
Mrs. Snyder was born on December 24, 1939 in the Town of Oppenheim, a daughter of the late Burlin and Etta (Comstock) Daley. She graduated from West Canada Valley Central School with the Class of 1958. On February 28, 1959, Carol was united in marriage with James W. Snyder in Salisbury. In her early years, she worked at factories in Mohawk and Dolgeville and more recently, at the former Country Manor, Herkimer, from where she retired.
Carol was a member of the former Norway Baptist Church and had served on the Board of Elections in Norway. She was also a former treasurer for the Norway Recreation Commission.
She will be remembered for her cooking and baking skills and as a caring, devoted and beautiful soul. She enjoyed time spent with family especially birthday and holiday celebrations.
Survivors besides her husband, Jim, of 61 years, include four children, Jody (John) Kehl, of Mohawk, Gary (Maureen) Snyder, of Norway, Teresa (Michael) Edwards, of Herkimer and Richard (Denise) Snyder, of Norway; one sister, Pauline LaGrange, of Salisbury; three brothers, Clinton (Kathleen) Daley, of Fairfield, Albert (Laqueta) Daley, of Grove, OK and Burlin (Valerie) Daley, of Dolgeville; nine grandchildren, David (Tara) Snyder, Scott (Tanya) Snyder, Joshua Edwards, Jennifer (Kris) DeMetro, Chelsea (Chad) Amidon, Tyler and John Kehl and Brittany and Nicole Snyder; eight great-grandchildren, Ava, Oliver and Maverick Snyder, Capria and Chloe DeMetro and Landon, Theodore and Elliot Amidon; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Carol was predeceased by a sister, Catherine Bunce; and two brothers, Jack and Jim Daley.
Calling hours were held at the Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport, on Sunday afternoon from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. The funeral service was private due to current restrictions.
Please feel free to share an online condolence with the family at www.autenrithfuneral.com
.
The Snyder family extends their sincere appreciation for the compassionate care provided by the entire staff at Valley Health Services. Please consider memorials to Valley Health Services or Kuyahoora Valley Ambulance.