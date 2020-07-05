1/
Carol Ruth Gallogly
Carol Ruth Gallogly 1940 - 2020
ILION - Carol Ruth Gallogly, 80, passed away, peacefully at home on Thursday, July 2,2020.
Carol was born on March 4, 1940, in Herkimer. She was the daughter of the late, George and Ruth (Smith) Treen. She was a graduate of Mohawk schools. On July 12, 1957, she married John Gallogly, in Little Falls. She was a stay at home mom who enjoyed painting. Carol was also a member of the Millers Mills Church.
Carol is survived by her loving husband, of 63 years, John; her children, Ruth and her husband, Glenn Neff, of W. Winfield; and a son John, of Port Lyden; three brothers, Fred and his wife, Jean, George and his wife, Ann and Roger and his wife, Martha; a sister, Linda and her husband, Larry Jones; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
A funeral service for Carol will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., in Ilion. Pastor Woodard will officiate. Interment will be at a later date in the Columbia Dutch Reformed Cemetery.
To send an online condolence, please go to www.whiter-hendrix.com.

Published in Times Telegram from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home Inc
100 Otsego St
Ilion, NY 13357
(315) 894-3781
