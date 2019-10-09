|
Caroline A. McMahon 1932 - 2019
NEWPORT/HERKIMER- Caroline A. McMahon, 87, formerly of Mechanic Street, Newport and a resident of Home Life at Folts, Herkimer, died peacefully on October 6, 2019 at the Sieganthaler Hospice Center, New Hartford, with her family by her side. The family wishes to thank the staff at the Siegenthaler Center and St. Elizabeth Medical Center for their tender care of their mother in her final days.
Mrs. McMahon was born on March 17, 1932, in East Herkimer, a daughter of the late Joseph and Caroline (Kaufka) Herkel. She received her education from local schools. On January 26, 1956, Caroline was united in marriage with Robert L. McMahon, in Barneveld. In earlier years, she worked at General Electric, Chicago Pneumatic and McDonald's. Robert preceded her in death on November 11, 1994 and soon thereafter, she moved to Galinsky Apartments, Herkimer. She had resided at Claxton-Manor since the fall of 2016 and more recently, Home Life at Folts.
Caroline was a 58 year member of West Canada Valley Unit #1524 American Legion Auxiliary, Newport, where she served in various capacities including President, Chaplain and Treasurer. She received the distinction of "Member of the Year" from the Legion Auxiliary in 2000. Mrs. McMahon was of the Methodist faith. Caroline was known for her beautiful singing voice, love of polka and big band music and her deep love and concern for the welfare of children. She was passionate about honoring and caring for veterans and the American Flag.
Survivors include a daughter, Cynthia (Vincent) Bartholomew, of Middletown, CT; a son, Daniel (Diann) McMahon, of Warners, NY and their children, Alex and Nicole McMahon; one step-daughter, Judith Burritt, of Poland; one sister, Betty Kaddell, of Oneonta; two foster daughters, Noreen (Gary) Wiater, of Holland Patent and Sharon Wood, of Rome; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Caroline was predeceased by a daughter, Kathleen Wilkinson; two sisters, Mary Helmer and Ann Dietz; three brothers, Henry, Joseph and Charles Herkel; a step-daughter and her husband, Susan and Joseph Pomichter; a step-son, Robert McMahon, Jr.; and son-in-law, Richard Burritt.
There are no calling hours or public services.
Arrangements are entrusted to Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport.
Memorials may be made to W.C.V. Unit #1524 American Legion Auxiliary c/o Margaret Schumacher, 960 State Route 8, Cold Brook, NY 13324 or Siegenthaler Center, 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413.
