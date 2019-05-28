|
|
Caroline A. Sarafin 1944 - 2018
COOPERSTOWN - Caroline A. Sarafin, age 74, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2018, in the Clara Welch Thanksgiving Home, in Cooperstown, NY.
She was born on July 15, 1944, in Herkimer, daughter to the late Frank and Eleanor Kroll. Caroline was raised and educated in Richfield Springs, graduating Richfield Springs Central School with the Class of 1962. On July 31, 1971, she married Leon Sarafin in St. Joseph's Church, in Richfield Springs, a blessed union of 39 years until his passing on November 15, 2010. Caroline was a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker who helped her husband run the Valley-Hi Dairy Farm in Jordanville. Following retirement from farming, Caroline was an active member of the Richfield Springs community, working at Richfield Springs Central School, serving on the Otsego County Board of Elections and at the tourist information booth in town.
She had a strong belief in God and was a lifelong member of St. Joseph the Worker Church, Richfield Springs. She was also community-minded and belonged to the local Garden Club and Historical Society to help beautify the village and preserve its unique history.
She is survived by her brother, Richard Kroll, of Richfield Springs; stepdaughter, Carol Ingo and her husband, Fred, of Port St. Lucie, FL; stepdaughter, Theresa Andrecheck and her husband, Ty, of Deland, FL; son, Michael Sarafin and his wife, Angela, of Washington, DC; son, James Sarafin and his wife, Laura, of Friendswood, TX; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours for Mrs. Sarafin will be on Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, 40 West James Street, Richfield Springs. A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joseph the Worker RC Church, Richfield Springs.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy be made in the form of a charitable donation to the Clara Welch Thanksgiving Home, 48 Grove Street, Cooperstown, New York 13326, where she received expert care during her final days.
Published in Times Telegram from May 28 to May 29, 2019