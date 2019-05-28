Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home
40 W James St
Richfield Springs, NY 13439
(315) 858-1810
Resources
More Obituaries for Caroline Sarafin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caroline A. Sarafin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Caroline A. Sarafin Obituary
Caroline A. Sarafin 1944 - 2018
COOPERSTOWN - Caroline A. Sarafin, age 74, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2018, in the Clara Welch Thanksgiving Home, in Cooperstown, NY.
She was born on July 15, 1944, in Herkimer, daughter to the late Frank and Eleanor Kroll. Caroline was raised and educated in Richfield Springs, graduating Richfield Springs Central School with the Class of 1962. On July 31, 1971, she married Leon Sarafin in St. Joseph's Church, in Richfield Springs, a blessed union of 39 years until his passing on November 15, 2010. Caroline was a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker who helped her husband run the Valley-Hi Dairy Farm in Jordanville. Following retirement from farming, Caroline was an active member of the Richfield Springs community, working at Richfield Springs Central School, serving on the Otsego County Board of Elections and at the tourist information booth in town.
She had a strong belief in God and was a lifelong member of St. Joseph the Worker Church, Richfield Springs. She was also community-minded and belonged to the local Garden Club and Historical Society to help beautify the village and preserve its unique history.
She is survived by her brother, Richard Kroll, of Richfield Springs; stepdaughter, Carol Ingo and her husband, Fred, of Port St. Lucie, FL; stepdaughter, Theresa Andrecheck and her husband, Ty, of Deland, FL; son, Michael Sarafin and his wife, Angela, of Washington, DC; son, James Sarafin and his wife, Laura, of Friendswood, TX; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours for Mrs. Sarafin will be on Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, 40 West James Street, Richfield Springs. A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joseph the Worker RC Church, Richfield Springs.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy be made in the form of a charitable donation to the Clara Welch Thanksgiving Home, 48 Grove Street, Cooperstown, New York 13326, where she received expert care during her final days.
Published in Times Telegram from May 28 to May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now