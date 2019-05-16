Services Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home 4309 Acme Road Ilion , NY 13357 (315) 894-8000 Resources More Obituaries for Carolyn Greenwood Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carolyn A. Greenwood

Carolyn A. Greenwood 1943 - 2019

UTICA - Carolyn A. Greenwood, age 76, of Kilkenny Drive, Utica, entered Heaven's gates on Tuesday, May 14th, 2019, at Foltsbrook Center, Herkimer, New York, with the love and support of her family at her side.

She was born on January 3, 1943, in Utica, New York, a daughter of the late Roger E. and Mildred A. (Washburn) Newhouse. She attended Utica schools, namely Utica Free Academy. A loving mother and homemaker, Carolyn was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays. She loved to knit, for all family members, items such as blankets and scarfs. She shared her beautiful voice, at church, often and she was a member of St. Mark's Church in North Utica. She spent much enjoyable time tending to her flower beds. Her most special gift she shared with us was her love of people in general and most especially, her love of family which was first and foremost.

On October 20, 1990, Carolyn joined in marriage with her best friend, Richard J. Greenwood, surrounded by family at the Bella Vista Restaurant; Chris Farber officiated. They were a wonderful couple together and spent so many special occasions together. They fondly looked back upon special nights of dancing as well, even back in the day at Dino's in Schuyler on weekends with many special friends. Carolyn worked in the Ilion School District as a cafeteria aid and then went on to work with Curtain and Fabrics in Herkimer. She worked at Joseph and Feiss on Broad Street, in Utica and lastly with Chantry's Supermarket, French Road, in Utica in the bakery department.

Carolyn is survived by her beloved family, loving husband, Richard "Dick" Greenwood; her daughter, Cynthia Vespi and her husband, Guy, of Little Falls; her son, Steven Briggs and his wife, Deborah, of Mohawk; a stepson, Earl Greenwood, of Florida; and the father of Carolyn's children, Marvin "Sonny" Briggs. Carolyn is also survived by her grandchildren, Courtney Briggs and her significant other, Rob Selva, Erica Briggs, Alexandra and her husband, D.J. Ulinski, Jason Vespi and Lucas Vespi; great-grandchildren, Donovan Selva and RaeLynn Selva. She also leaves her sister, Mary Ann Sierson, of Clinton, New York; and nephews, Mark Sierson and his wife, Susan, Michael Sierson, Matthew Sierson and his wife, Kris and Mitchell Sierson and his wife, Sharron; and numerous nieces.

Caorlyn was predeceased by her niece, Melinda Ann Sierson; and her parents, Roger and Mildred.

The 3rd floor nurses and staff of Bassett Healthcare, Little Falls Hospital lovingly cared for her during her recent stay. A special thank you to Dr. Norman Freund for his guidance and care during her recent stay. The family would like to give a special "thank you" to the nurses and staff of the third floor at Foltsbrook. They would also like to give their greatest and warmest gratitude to Hospice.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend visitation on Sunday afternoon, May 19, 2019, from 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM at The Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Ilion, NY (Town of Frankfort) (315) 894-8000.

Carolyn's funeral service will commence on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 1:00 PM at St. Mark's Church, 440 Keyes Road, Utica, New York where her Mass of Christian Burial will be officiated by Fr. Tom Servatius. Procession will follow to Mount Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro, where Carolyn will be laid to rest in the family plot.

For those wishing to do so, please consider memorial contributions to Central New York , or to or to Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

For those wishing to do so, please consider memorial contributions to Central New York , or to or to Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Carolyn's final wishes have been entrusted to Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors of the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home. Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com on the Internet. Published in Times Telegram from May 16 to May 17, 2019