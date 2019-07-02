|
Cathryn Marie Downes 1982 - 2019
TOWN OF GERMAN FLATTS – Cathryn Marie Downes, age 36, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 28, 2019 in her home.
She was born on November 8, 1982, beloved daughter of Robert D. and Carol Ann Wells Downes. A lifelong area resident, she was a graduate from Mohawk High School with the Class of 2001.
She worked at the Dollar Tree in Herkimer and more recently, in Utica. Cathy's life revolved around her children and her church. She attended the First Baptist Church of Little Falls and enjoyed helping with the youth groups on Sunday. Fishing, camping and spending time at the lake with her children are memories that will always be cherished.
She will be remembered as a true and caring friend, willing to lend a helping hand. Cathy had a smile and twinkle in her eyes that made you feel you were the most important person in her life. She will be truly missed.
Surviving are her devoted parents, Robert and Carol (Wells) Downes; her cherished children, Christian "CJ" Griffin, Dominic R. Downes and Isabella Rosalee Downes, all of Mohawk; two brothers, Robert Downes, Jr. and his wife, Kristie, of Herkimer, Daniel Downes and his wife, Kim, of Fairfield, OH; her paternal grandmother, Mary Downes, of Ft. Plains; nephews, Anthony and Alexander Downes; nieces, Aleksi, Kiaya; and nephew, Keenan Downes; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and many friends. Besides her maternal and paternal grandparents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Cristi Ann Downes-Lane, on June 20, 1996.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday (today), July 3rd at 11:00 a.m. in the First Baptist Church of Little Falls, 555 Albany Street. Interment will be private. There are no calling hours.
Funeral arrangements are with Fenner Funeral Home Inc., Herkimer.
Published in Times Telegram from July 2 to July 3, 2019