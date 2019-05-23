|
Cesare Francis "Fran" Nencetti 1934 - 2019
THE VILLAGES - Cesare Francis "Fran" Nencetti, 85, of the Villages, formerly of Herkimer, NY, passed away peacefully at Brandley House Hospice on May 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Fran was born in Frankfort, NY, on April 7, 1934, the son of Thomas John Nencetti and Mary Margaret Graham. Fran grew up on Litchfield Street, next door to the wonderful Chippari family, whose love and support made a lasting difference for the entire Nencetti family. After graduating from Frankfort High School, Fran attended Albany State University, completing his education at Syracuse University.
At Albany State, Fran met the love of his life, the beautiful Catherine Ann Rosso, with whom he shared 58 years of marriage.
Fran served two years in the US Navy as a Seaman aboard the USS Outpost.
Fran and Cathy loved to dance. Their grace and skill was admired by everyone who saw them and showed how in love and in sync they were. Fran's love for his family knew no boundaries and his life's mission was to make sure everyone was happy and taken care of. Nothing gave him more joy than having his children gather together and laugh. He was an amazing role model of how to be a wonderful husband, father and friend. His work ethic, integrity, compassion and strong family values were a lifelong inspiration to his children. Family summers were spent at the camp in Brantingham Lake, NY, which he lovingly helped to build with his friends and family. Days at camp were filled with family fun, swimming and hours of water skiing, with Fran tirelessly driving the boat. While still in Herkimer, he loved to give lawn tractor rides to his first granddaughter, Sabrina. As more grandchildren joined the family, the role of "Papa" was one of his greatest joys. Fran and Cathy started their married life together in Herkimer.
Fran worked in the technology field at Univac and became the Director of Marketing and Administrative Services at Mohawk Data Sciences. After his success in the corporate world, he followed his lifelong passion and became a teacher of Computer Science at West Canada Valley School. He was also a well-loved and respected coach for the school's girls and boys soccer and softball teams.
Fran and Cathy retired to Carolina Trace in Sanford, NC. In 2002, they moved to The Villages in Lady Lake, Florida. They enjoyed many years of retirement, welcoming family and friends to enjoy the Florida sunshine. Fran loved playing golf and softball, dancing at the square with his wife and giving golf cart rides to delight his grandchildren. He served as the evaluations commissioner for the Villages men's softball league for many years and developed an extensive ranking system that remains unparalleled.
Fran leaves behind his loving wife, Cathy; his daughter, Sandra Nencetti; son, Michael Nencetti and fiance, Jo Harashima; daughter, Cynthia Nencetti; son, Thomas Nencetti and wife, Janice; grandchildren, Sabrina Nencetti, David Nencetti and wife, Anna Claire, Katie Nencetti, Analisa and Stevie Lazzara; sister, Mary Don Dillard and husband, Jack; sisters-in-law, JoEllen Rosso Miller and Marilyn Steele Nencetti; many nieces and nephews; and treasured lifelong friends. Fran was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, John Nencetti.
The family will hold a private service in accordance with Fran's wishes.
Online condolences at www.baldwincremation.com.
Published in Times Telegram from May 23 to May 24, 2019