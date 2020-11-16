1/1
Charles Brayton "Chuck" Whittaker
Charles "Chuck" Brayton Whittaker 1931 - 2020
YORK - Charles "Chuck" Brayton Whittaker, a Gold Life Master bridge player and a fixture at York area bridge tables for decades, died Sunday, November 15, 2020, in York Hospital. He was 89.
Mr. Whittaker was born August 19, 1931, in Herkimer, NY, to the late Ruth D. and Harry C. Whittaker. He graduated from Herkimer High School in 1948 and earned a degree in mechanical engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, NY, in 1952.
After graduating, he moved to York to work for the York Corp., where he met his bride-to-be, Constance (Connie) Miller. They were married in 1954 and lived in Haines Acres, East York, where they raised four children. Connie died in 1991.
Mr. Whittaker is survived by a son, Mark A. Whittaker (and Susan), of East McKeesport, PA; and two daughters, Mary Susan Whittaker (and Mark Lewis), of Cape Coral, FL and Hollace W. Kominsky (and David), of Mount Wolf, PA. A son, David C. Whittaker, of Hanover, PA, died in May 2020. Other survivors are eight grandchildren, Lauren Kraynik, Erie, PA, Ian Whittaker, Cranberry Township, PA, Chris Whittaker, New York City, NY, Matt Whittaker, Chicago, IL, Josh Whittaker, York, Karlee Hauck, York and Grace Kominsky and Brayton Kominsky, both of Mount Wolf. There are also five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his older brother, John C. Whittaker; and his sister, Arda Crane.
Mr. Whittaker joined the Bendix Corp. in 1959 and managed the engineering model shop for several years. When Bendix closed its York plant, he returned to the York Division of Borg Warner and helped plan its new Madisonville, Kentucky, plant. In 1973, he joined Pfaltzgraff Co. as industrial engineering manager. He helped design and equip its new factory and distribution center in Thomasville, PA. He retired from Pfaltzgraff in 1992.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cultural Alliance of York or your favorite local charity.
A Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Yorkshire United Methodist Church, 125 Edgewood Road, York, with his son-in-law, Pastor David Kominsky, officiating. A viewing will be held from 9-10:30 AM, Saturday, at the Church. Burial will be in Mt. Rose Cemetery. The Tribute Service will be Livestreamed on the Yorkshire U.M. website: https://www.yorkshirechurch.org/ and select "Watch Live". PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 guidelines will be followed during the viewing and service.
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York, is in charge of arrangements.
Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com.

Published in Times Telegram from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
November 16, 2020
Chuck made the game of bridge so much better. He was lovely man and I will miss him at the bridge table. Barrie Callahan
Barrie Callahan
