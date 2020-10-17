Charles David "Manny" Grant
NEW HARTFORD, NY - Charles David "Manny" Grant, age 78, died peacefully at the Siegenthaler Center on October 12, 2020, with his family, both human and canine. Heaven is a happier place for those who have been waiting to reunite with him.
He was the middle of three sons born to Josephine (Dineen) and Charles Lawrence Grant of Little Falls, NY. He graduated from Little Falls High School in 1960 and enlisted in the Army shortly after graduation, serving 4 years as a Personnel Specialist in Parker, AZ. He worked as a machinist at Remington Arms and a truck driver for several companies, where he developed his love for travel. Always having a mind for remembering locations, he could provide directions better than any GPS and always wanted to ensure that the people he cared about were traveling safely. Owner of "Video City," he opened a number of stores in Central NY, including Utica, New York Mills, Newport, Poland and Little Falls. He regaled his customers and friends with his storytelling and terrific sense of humor. He lived by and raised his family with the 7 P's Army Adage "Prior planning prevents piss poor performance".
Manny was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Larry and Dennis Grant; and niece, Kelly Grant.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy; their dogs, Charlie, Toby, and Miss Lizzy, of New Hartford; his son, Joshua (Erine) Grant, of NC; and his daughter, Rebecca (Brett) DeOrio, of MA; and his grandchildren, Liam and Freya Grant. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Tracy Bach, Robin Smith, Deborah Putnam, Erin, Laura, Charles, Dennis and Thomas Grant; as well as countless extended family and friends.
The family wishes to extend their thanks to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., New Hartford, NY, for the care, support and understanding they provided. Should family and friends desire, contributions may be sent to Hospice & Palliative Care to support those who helped us through this difficult time.
Calling hours will be on Saturday, October 24, from 12:00 to 2:00 at the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. Contact tracing information will be collected and you must wear a mask. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
For online expressions of sympathy go to www.fwefh.com
.