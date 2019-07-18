|
|
Charles E. Kuehnle 1931 - 2019
SALISBURY CENTER, NY - Charles E. Kuehnle, 88, of North Road, Salisbury Center, NY, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the Bassett Medical Center, Cooperstown.
He was born on May 24, 1931 in Salisbury Center, NY, the son of the late Donald and Edith (Bowie) Kuehnle. He attended Stratford High School, where he was well known for his skills on the basketball court.
On July 4, 1951, he was united in marriage to his wife, of 53 years, the former Margaret Barnes, at the Salisbury Universalist Church. Mrs. Kuehnle predeceased him on December 16, 2004.
Mr. Kuehnle was a 70 year member of the Salisbury Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as Chief in 1954 and throughout the years, in numerous capacities, as department Secretary and member of the Board of Directors. He was the former president of the Stratford Cemetery Association, a life member of the Salisbury Ridge Runners Club, where he served as President several times over the years and former member of the Herkimer Elks Lodge. He also served, for many years, as a Councilman for the Town of Salisbury.
He was employed, at onetime, by the NY State Dept. of Transportation, the Remington Arms, Ilion, the former UNIVAC Corp., Utica and last served, until his retirement, as the Supervisor of the Maintenance Depot of the NY State Canal Authority, Utica.
He is survived by his sons, Charles R. Kuehnle and his wife, Beth, McCleansville, NC and John A. Kuehnle and his wife, Kari, Durham, CT; his daughter, Colleen E. Walrath, Salisbury Center; his sister-in-law, Joan Kuehnle, Danville, CA; eight grandchildren, Brian Walrath, Leanne Walrath, Chad Kuehnle, Brett Kuehnle, Melissa Krick, Alexandra Kuehnle, Emma Kuehnle and Morgan Kuehnle; twelve great-grandchildren, Ashley Boyington, Michael Kuehnle, Bryce Kuehnle, Zachary Kuehnle, Blake Walrath, Nathan Walrath, Courtney Gokey, Miranda LeQuire, Hunter Sherman, Joseph Kuehnle, Rebecca Kuehnle, Ryan Walker and Brandon Walker; many great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Ruth Bateman; and his brother, Donald Kuehnle.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapman-Moser Funeral Home, Inc., 42 N. Ann Street, Little Falls, NY, with the Rev. Mark Hediger, Pastor of the Salisbury United Methodist Church, officiating. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family in Salisbury Rural Cemetery, Town of Salisbury.
Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects at the funeral home on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. and to attend the funeral services to follow.
It is the wish of the family that contributions in memory of Mr. Kuehnle be considered to the Salisbury Vol. Fire Dept., PO Box 65, Salisbury Center, NY 13454. Envelopes are also available at the funeral home for this purpose.
Online remembrances at www.chapmanmoser.com.
Published in Times Telegram from July 18 to July 19, 2019