|
|
Charles Frank Allen, Jr. 1950 - 2019
MOHAWK - Charles "Charlie or Chuck" Frank Allen, Jr. passed away at Albany Medical Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, at the age of 68.
Charlie was born on December 18, 1950, in New Hartford, NY, to Charles, Sr. and Philomena "Fay" (Julian) Allen. He attended Ilion Central Schools, where he helped manage the Varsity Baseball Team, graduating in 1969. He attended Morrisville Community College for Culinary Arts.
Charlie worked at Remington Arms and was a resident at the Herkimer Area Resource Center, most recently living at Brookside in Mohawk, NY.
Charlie was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and the New York Giants and he also enjoyed dogs and cats, family gatherings and coffee - lots and lots of coffee. He had a great sense of humor, a contagious laugh, loved his independence and everyone who knew him or worked with him, talked about his charm.
Charlie is survived by his sister, Patricia Cofrancesco and husband, James, of Liverpool, NY; his brother, Edward Allen and son, Kenneth, of Covington, Louisiana and son, Edward, of Herkimer; his niece, Fay Cofrancesco (and Michael Ellison) of Lake Lure, North Carolina; his nephew, Michael Yelle, Jr., of Ilion, NY; his nephew, James Cofrancesco, wife, Jena, and children, Dominic, Zachary and Skye, of Liverpool, NY; his aunt, Helen Buttiglieri; aunt, Connie Gigliotti; and many cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents; and sister, Julianne Allen; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Charlie's Life will be held at the Enea and Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Town of Frankfort, Ilion, NY (315) 894-8000 on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 2:30 PM - 5:00 PM, with a funeral service commencing at 5:00 PM, immediately upon the conclusion of visitation. Burial, in Mt. View Memorial Gardens, will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to HARC or the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Charlie's final wishes were prearranged and entrusted to Harry and Kevin Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors.
Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019