Charles L. "Chuck" Primmar 1927 - 2019
ILION – Mr. Charles L. "Chuck" Primmar, 91, a longtime Ilion resident, passed away on Friday morning, July 26, 2019.
Born in Little Falls, on October 21,1927, Charles was the son of the late Ernest J. and Julia M. (Harwick) Primmar. He was a US Navy veteran of WWII and the Korean Conflict. On November 17, 1962, he married Jacqueline DeLude, at Annunciation Church, in Ilion, sharing 50 years together. He was a member of the Ilion American Legion Post 920 and VFW Post 502 in Frankfort. He was also a member of the Operating Engineers Union for 65 years, working heavy construction, as well as being Highway Superintendent for the Town of German Flatts and Codes Enforcer for the Village of Ilion. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, hunting, boating and traveling with his family.
He is survived by his daughters, Joan Primmar, of Ilion and Julie Puckett and husband, Kevin, of NC; his grandchildren, Sean Reed and Alex Broneske, both of Ilion; a sister, Gloria Watts, of Ilion; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Jacqueline, on July 30, 2013; brothers, Warren, Ernest and Richard Primmar; and sisters, Julia Sekel and Rosamond Doxtater.
Family and friends may pay their respects at a visitation during the hour of 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, which is located at 4309 Acme Road, in Ilion, (Town of Frankfort). The Ilion/Frankfort VFW Post members, American Legion Comrades and all veterans who may so choose, are asked to come to the funeral home to pay their respects, Thursday, at 10:00 a.m. Thank you.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated by Fr. Paul Catena, at Annunciation Church, in Ilion, at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, August 1, 2019. All are invited to attend. Interment will take place at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frankfort, where full military honors will be bestowed. Immediately following the cemetery, friends and family are invited back to the Annunciation Parish Hall for coffee, dessert and sharing memories of Chuck and Jackie.
In lieu of floral arrangements, those wishing to express an act of kindness may make a donation to the s Project Foundation, or PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. Envelopes are available at the funeral home for this very special purpose.
