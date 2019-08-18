|
|
Mr. Charles Matthew "Charlie" Cook 1931 - 2019
Longtime Town of Danube Farmer
TOWN OF DANUBE, NY - Mr. Charles Matthew "Charlie" Cook, age 87, formerly of Fiery Hill Road, passed away peacefully on Saturday afternoon, August 17, 2019, at Masonic Home, Utica.
He was born on September 5, 1931, in Little Falls, son of the late Charles William and Emily Elizabeth (Folts) Cook, and educated in Little Falls schools. Mr. Cook was joined in marriage with the former Jean A. Bleaking in Mohawk on July 23, 1955. He was a longtime area farmer and the owner and operator of the Cook Family Farm for many years.
Mr. Cook loved to golf, enjoying the sport for over 30 years. Mr. Cook was an extremely outgoing and friendly person who enjoyed talking to anybody that came across him, whether he knew them or not. He would wave to everybody. Charlie also enjoyed doing yard work, whether it was his own, his children's or even someone that he did not even know. His property was always kept immaculate. He was a master card player and was a cemetery grave digger in his earlier years, digging hundreds of graves.
Survivors include his devoted family: his wife of 64 years, Jean, of Herkimer; his children, Gary Cook, of Little Falls, Mark Cook and wife, Debbie, of Charleston, SC, Gail Marhaver, of Little Falls, and Steven Cook, of Nashville, TN; two cherished grandchildren, Matthew and Jaclyn Cook; his brother, Robert F. Cook and wife, Violet, of Little Falls; sister-in-law, Eleanor Cook, of Little Falls; in-laws, Gerald Bleaking, of Herkimer, and Kay Piper, of Little Falls; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert F. Cook and Gerald Cook, and a sister, Mary Schiebel and husband, James. He was also predeceased by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edward and Edith Bleaking; brother-in-law, Jack Bleaking and wife, Ann; three sisters-in-law, Betty Nolan, Eleanor Smith and Shirley Smith; and by brother-in-law, Dale Piper.
Charles and his family's care has been entrusted to Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations (town of Manheim), 7507 State Route 5, Little Falls, 315-508-5131.
Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 21, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. Visitation will also be held on Wednesday morning, August 22nd, at the funeral home, from 9-10 a.m., followed by a funeral service commencing at 10 a.m. Procession will follow to Garlock Cemetery, town of Danube, where he will be laid to rest.
Kindly consider contributions in Mr. Cook's memory to the Garlock Cemetery; envelopes are available at Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations.
The family offers their deepest gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff at Masonic Home, Utica, for their kindness and compassion offered.
To add to his online memorial, or to light a candle, visit www.mohawkvalleyfunerals.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019