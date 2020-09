Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles Scott Moyer

ILION - Charles Scott Moyer, age 52, beloved husband of Jennifer Ann Bonkowski Moyer, died on Tuesday evening, September 8, 2020.

Calling hours will be on Friday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. in J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, 40 West James Street, Richfield Springs. Funeral service will take place in The Jordanville Federated Church, at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.



