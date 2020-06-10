Charlotte (Platts) Patterson 1944 - 2020
Loving Mother and Grandmother
ILION - Charlotte A. Patterson, age 76, formerly of E. River St., Ilion, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Valley Health Services, Herkimer.
She was born on March 25, 1944, in Ilion, the daughter of Charles W. and Esther (Senif) Platts. Charlotte graduated from Annunciation School, in 1958, Ilion High School, in 1962 and Herkimer Co. Community College. She was chairman of the Ilion Days Beauty Pageant for several years, culminating her career as Chair of the 2005 Ilion Days celebration, "Hats off to Ilion" and was a former member of the D.A.R. Charlotte loved history, genealogy and was a Civil War buff. She also loved doing crafts.
Surviving family members include her daughter, Christie Szpyrka, of Philadelphia, PA; her sons, Shawn Patterson, of Chadwicks and Scott Patterson and his wife, Carla, of Bridgewater; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her brother, Hercules Platts; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, John Platts.
Private graveside committal services will be held at the convenience of her children. A family Celebration of Charlotte's Life will be held at a later date.
Anyone wishing to share a memory of Charlotte, or add to her online memorial, may go to www.applegateandday.com.
Charlotte's service arrangements and supervision were prearranged and are entrusted to her family Funeral Director and friend, Don Applegate, at the Applegate-Day & Enea Family Funeral Home's original location, 102 West St., Ilion, NY (315-895-7722).
