Cheryl Baumes
Cheryl Baumes 1951 - 2020
OTISCO - Cheryl Baumes, 69, of Otisco, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, at home.
Born in Amsterdam, NY, she lived in the Mohawk Valley, raised her family in Nelliston, moved to Foresport in 2003 and most recently, resided in Otisco. A 1969 graduate of Mohawk High School, Cheryl earned her Associate's Degree from Fulton-Montgomery Community College and Bachelor's Degree from SUNY IT. She was the Director of Social Services for Montgomery County for 10 years before retiring in 2010 and previously worked at Beech-Nut for 25 years. After retiring, she worked as a substitute teacher for the Adirondack Central School District.
Cheryl was a member of Fort Plain United Methodist Church, Boy Scouts Leader, Girl Scouts Leader and past president of Snowbird Lake Assoc., where she served on the board of directors for 15 years. She enjoyed quilting, stamping, kayaking, swimming and spending time with her family.
Cheryl was predeceased by her father, William Bayes.
Surviving are her loving husband of 51 years, John; son, John (Christa) Baumes, Jr., of Otisco; daughter, Angela Horning, of Little Falls; mother, Maxine Callahan, of Mohawk; sisters, Candice (Ron) Colvin, of Pecks Lake, Patricia Callahan, of Mohawk, Teresa (Kevin) Sterling, of Mohawk, Susan Callahan, of Mohawk and Lisa Hewitt, of Gloversville; brother, David (Pam) Bayes, of Broadalbin; grandchildren, Dillon and Rusty Baumes, Lindsey Woolson, Victoria Clouthier and Zoe Persse; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Emma, Sebastian, Kyle, Keegan and Saadia; brothers-in-law, Martin (Rose), of Fairbanks, AK and Robert (Linda), of Amsterdam; sisters-in-law, Sandra (Channing) Gordon, of Sprakers and Irene (Nelson) Ambridge, of Auburn; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends were invited to call on Tuesday, October 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Buranich Funeral Home, 5431 W. Genesee St., Camillus. Face masks required. Services will be private for family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of CNY, 990 7th North St., Liverpool, NY 13088 or to The Wild Animal Park, 7621 Lakeport Rd., Chittenango, NY 13037.
Share condolences at www.BuranichFH.com.

Published in Times Telegram from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Buranich Funeral Home Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Buranich Funeral Home Inc.
5431 W Genesee St
Camillus, NY 13031
3154872412
