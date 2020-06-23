Christine H. Robertson
ILION - Christine H. Robertson, 93, of Ilion, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Folts Brook Center, Herkimer.
In keeping with Christine's wishes there are no public services; she will be laid to rest in the Jordanville Cemetery.
Friends and family are asked to please consider donations to the Oak Ridge Free Methodist Church, 838 W. German St., Herkimer, NY 13350 in Christine's memory.
Arrangements are with the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion.
Published in Times Telegram from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.