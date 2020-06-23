Christine H. Robertson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christine H. Robertson
ILION - Christine H. Robertson, 93, of Ilion, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Folts Brook Center, Herkimer.
In keeping with Christine's wishes there are no public services; she will be laid to rest in the Jordanville Cemetery.
Friends and family are asked to please consider donations to the Oak Ridge Free Methodist Church, 838 W. German St., Herkimer, NY 13350 in Christine's memory.
Arrangements are with the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion.
To send an online condolence, please go to www.whiter-hendrix.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Telegram from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home Inc
100 Otsego St
Ilion, NY 13357
(315) 894-3781
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved