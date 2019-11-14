|
Christine L. LaLonde 1958 - 2019
MOHAWK - Chris L. LaLonde, 61, of Mohawk, passed away, Tuesday, November 12, 2019, in Little Falls Hospital, with her family by her side.
She was born in Herkimer, NY, on March 2, 1958, the daughter of Joseph Anthony and Carol Fike Crisino, Sr. She attended Mohawk schools and graduated from Mohawk High School with the Class of 1976. She later attended and graduated from HCCC with an Associate's Degree as a Medical Secretary. She was married to Robert LaLonde on October 7, 1983 in Grace Episcopal Church, Mohawk. Chris was employed, at one time, for At Home Healthcare and later, in the Specialty Care Unit as a Medical Receptionist for Bassett Healthcare at Little Falls Hospital. Chris was a devoted wife, daughter, mother and nonnie. The main focus in her life was her family.
Chris is survived by her husband, Robert LaLonde; her mother, Carol Crisino, of Mohawk; two daughters and one son-in-law, Bethany Lalonde and her fiancé, Dan Carpiniello, of Staten Island and Carol and her husband, Lee Barker, of Mohawk; one brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Melanie Crisino, Jr., of Mohawk; one sister and brother-in-law, Laura and Patrick Smith, of Binghamton; her two cherished grandchildren, Gabby Grounds and Steven Barker; her in-laws, Pam LaLonde and Dan and Carole LaLonde; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her father, Joseph Crisino, Sr. on May 26, 2016.
Her funeral will be held, Saturday morning, at 11:00 AM, in the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Ave. Frankfort, by Chaplain Ken Palmer. Spring interment will be in Mohawk Cemetery. Calling hours will be, Friday, November 15, from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Ave., Frankfort.
Her funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Petykiewicz, Iocovozzi & Burns Funeral Home, 329 S. Washington St., Herkimer.
Published in Times Telegram from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019