Christine Ruth (Hanson) Castle 1948 - 2020
MONUMENT, CO - Christine Ruth (Hanson) Castle, 72, of Monument, Colorado passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at St. Francis Medical Center in Colorado Springs, CO, with her family by her side. She is now with Jesus, her Savior and Lord that she dearly loved.
She was born on March 14, 1948, in Ilion, where she graduated from high school and then attended Oswego State University. In 1969, she married her longtime school friend, Steve and together they were blessed with four children and seven grandchildren that were her pride, joy and the center of her life. She was a military spouse who gladly made many sacrifices as the family moved across the country with the United States Air Force.
Chris was the ultimate volunteer, serving as a girl scout leader, soccer coach, PTA member, teacher's aide, a missing child organization lead, youth soccer registrar and soccer tournament director at the United States Air Force Academy, Officers Wives Club member, treasurer for the Union Meadows Open Space committee and member of her church's vestry and hospitality committee. Chris personally made, collected and shipped thousands of Christmas stockings to soldiers on the front lines in Iraq and Afghanistan. She was recognized by the Armed Services and was awarded several flags that were flown over the battlefield. Some of her most prized possessions were the heartfelt thank you letters from the soldiers.
Chris was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth Hanson and Ruth Hanson.
Chris is survived by her husband, Steve, of Monument, CO; their four children and their spouses and grandchildren: Tom, Michaela and Callie Castle, Janis, Frank, Brianna and Kailey Ellsworth, Lisa, Frederick, Joshua, Rebecca and Elisabeth Stein, all from Colorado Springs, CO; and Andrea, Mark and Payton Johnson, of Pflugerville, TX; her sister, Joyce Hanson, of Malone, NY and her beloved Border Collies, Mia and Pippa, who watched over her and slept by her bedside during her final days.
Chris was an active member of the St George's Anglican Church and dearly loved her church family.
Funeral services will be streamed by St George's Anglican Church, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., https://www.stgac.org
. Condolences can be expressed on https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/colorado-springs-co/christine-castle-9860379
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations in Chris's honor be made to AnySoldier (www.anysoldier.com
) which supports our deployed soldiers in harm's way. Also in remembrance of Chris, please plant a peony, which was Chris's favorite flower. Every year it will bring you the same beauty that Chris brought into our lives.