Christopher D. Judd 1941 - 2019
MOHAWK – Mr. Christopher Daniel Judd was born November 3, 1941 and passed away peacefully at the age of 77, on Sunday, August 4, 2019, in the Town of New Hartford, New York.
He was a native of Mohawk, New York, born to parents, Clifford L. and Muriel (Dodge) Judd and moved to Middleville at the age of 5. He attended and graduated from West Canada Valley High School. He then attained an Associate's Degree in Marketing. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary M. Carney in December 1961. They then moved to Greeley, Colorado, where he helped his father run a cafeteria. In 1967, Chris and Mary and their son, Richard, moved to New York State. He held a management position at MDS Industries and then was called to become a member of the New York State Police in 1969. He held that position until he was almost killed by a cement truck in 1989 and was placed on disability retirement in 1991. He completed 22 years of service with the New York State Police. He then took a maintenance position at the Holy Family Parish in Little Falls. He retired in 2006. He was a wonderful father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be missed every day, but the family is secure in the knowledge that he is in Heaven.
Chris was the consummate family man. He loved spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. Chris was a staple at local scholastic sporting events, dance recitals, plays and concerts, watching them perform or coach. He was an avid motorcyclist and was a member of the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club. He enjoyed socializing and drinking coffee at the Herkimer fire house and Stocks' garage. He will be missed by many.
He leaves his wife, Mary; three sons and their wives, Richard and Sharon, James and Vicki and Lucas and Heather. Also mourning his loss are 9 grandchildren, Erik, Ryan and his wife, Adrianna, Rebecca, Ava, Deacon, Reese, Christopher, Logan and Cullen; and his great-grandson, Grayson. He leaves a sister, Prudence and husband, John Christopher; a brother, James and his wife, Mary F. Judd; and sisters-in-law, Teresa Carney and Beverly Judd; and many cousins.
He was predeceased by his brother, Craig Judd (husband to Beverly).
The family wishes to thank the Herkimer Fire Department, Roger Stock and his cronies, the ICU staff of Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, Dr. Charles Eldredge, the Masonic Home staff and the staff of the St. Elizabeth's Dialysis Department, Herkimer division. Everyone has shown constant compassion and love and we are so very appreciative to all.
A Mass of Christian Burial, in commemoration of the life of Christopher Judd, will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at Holy Family Parish Church, corner of East Main & John Streets, Little Falls, NY, with Rev. Terence Healy, officiating, assisted by Deacon James Bower. Members of the New York State Troopers Benevolent Association, Active and Retired, are asked to meet at the Holy Family Parish Church, at 10:30 AM on Thursday morning to form an honor guard. As a tribute to Chris's wishes and the privacy of the family, there are no calling hours per say, but life's memories will be shared at the Travelodge Banquet Hall in Little Falls immediately following the Mass.
In loving memory of Chris, the family requests that you consider carrying out a simple donation in his memory to St. Jude's Children Fund. This will keep his memory alive indefinitely and help children in need, something that he held a deep passion for. Envelopes may be obtained at The Enea Family Funeral Home and will also be available at the Mass on Thursday.
Chris's final arrangements have been entrusted to Harry J. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors, Enea Family Funeral Home, 24 West Monroe Street, City of Little Falls, New York (315) 823-2424.
An online memorial page in his honor has been established at www.eneafamily.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019